Naqshband Sahib Area in Srinagar Under Tight Security for Second Day

The restrictions continued in old parts of the city, including Nowhatta and Naqshband Sahib areas, as a precautionary measure, the officials said.
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength in the area to maintain law and order.
On Monday, the Naqshband Sahib area was completely sealed off by the security forces to prevent any assembly to commemorate July 13 as Martyrs' Day.
On July 13, 1931, 22 protestors fell to the bullets of Maharaja Hari Singh's soldiers.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, other NC leaders, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claimed they were not allowed to visit the graveyard to pay their tributes.
Later, they paid tributes at their respective party headquarters.
On July 13, 1931, 22 people were gunned down by the Dogra army outside Srinagar's central jail. In 2020, the LG-led administration dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays.