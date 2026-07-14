Naqshband sahib area in srinagar under tight security for second day

Naqshband Sahib Area in Srinagar Under Tight Security for Second Day

P PTI Published at: 14 July 2026 11:30 am

Restrictions persisted for the second day on Tuesday in parts of Srinagar to prevent people from assembling at the 'martyrs' graveyard in Naqshband Sahib area of the city, officials said

P PTI Published at: 14 July 2026 11:30 am

Naqshband Sahib Area in Srinagar Under Tight Security for Second Day