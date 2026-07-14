Another Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra

More than 2.77 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine till now.
The 13th batch included 3,911 men, 1,288 women and 21 children.
According to officials, 1,736 pilgrims travelling in 84 vehicles opted for the shorter Baltal route, while 3,599 pilgrims in 148 vehicles left for the traditional Pahalgam route.
The Baltal convoy departed at 2.42 am, followed by the Pahalgam convoy at 3.10 am.
With the departure of the latest batch, a total of 93,036 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the shrine since the yatra began on July 3.
Security has been intensified along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, particularly in the Chanderkote, Ramban and Banihal sectors, to ensure the safe and smooth passage of the yatra convoys, officials added.