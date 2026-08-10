Salman Khan Confirms India Release Date For Action Thriller 7 Dogs Featuring Sanjay Dutt and Monica Bellucci

Salman Khan confirmed via Instagram that the international action thriller 7 Dogs will release in India on August 21, 2026.
The film features special appearances by Indian stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, alongside Italian actress Monica Bellucci.
Directed by Hollywood duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in lead roles.
Salman Khan shared a new trailer cut for the international action thriller 7 Dogs on his Instagram story, confirming its India release date for August 21, 2026.
The promotional video features Hindi dubbing for Egyptian lead actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz.
The film includes highly anticipated special appearances by Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Italian star Monica Bellucci.
Record-Breaking production scale
The film mounts an unusually large scale for an Arab-language production. The project operates on a budget of nearly $40mn, GQ Middle East reported, making it one of the most expensive films from the Arab region.
Much of the project was filmed at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The production team focused strictly on practical action and real explosions.
The feature earned a Guinness World Record for the largest film stunt explosion. The blast equalled 170.7 tonnes of TNT, surpassing the previous record associated with the James Bond titles Spectre and No Time to Die.
Team and plot details
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the project. The Hollywood filmmaking duo previously delivered Bad Boys for Life, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Ms. Marvel.
The high-stakes international espionage plot begins with Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi capturing Ghali Abu Dawood, a key figure in the 7 Dogs crime syndicate.
A year after the arrest, the syndicate resurfaces. The group begins dealing a deadly drug called 'Pink Lady' in the Middle East, which launches a global covert operation where Khalid finds himself working alongside the only person who understands everything about the syndicate.
Salman Khan upcoming projects
Salman Khan will be seen in Vamshi Paidipally's action thriller, tentatively titled SVC63. The project also stars Nayanthara. It will hit the the theatres on Eid 2027. Salman is also returning to host Bigg Boss 20.