Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani Establish Excel Orgins As Production House Marks 25 Years

“As we look back at everything this journey has given us, we also find ourselves thinking about what the next 25 years has in store for us. We believe it will include Excel empowering young, aspiring filmmakers with bold ideas and the courage to tell stories differently,” they said. “So, as Excel celebrates its silver anniversary, we’re launching Excel Origins – an initiative to discover and back the next generation of filmmakers. New voices. Original stories. Breakthrough genres. Because the best way for us to celebrate where we came from is to invest in where cinema goes next. 25 years of Excel. Now, back to our Origins.”