Delhi HC Protects Tabu’s Personality Rights From AI Misuse And Deepfakes

The Delhi High Court granted an ex-parte interim injunction protecting actress Tabu's personality and publicity rights from digital and AI exploitation.
The protection covers her names, voice, signature, images, and movie stills against misuse via AI, deepfakes, face morphing, and GIFs across physical and virtual mediums.
The court ordered major digital intermediaries, including Google, Meta, X, and Reddit, to take down over 150 URLs within 36 hours.
Tabu won legal protection for her digital identity. The Delhi High Court issued an ex-parte temporary injunction to shield the actor from artificial intelligence exploitation, ruling she established a prima facie case. Justice Jyoti Singh restrained seven defendants—including unidentified individuals—after finding the balance of convenience favoured the actor.
The protection covers her stage name 'Tabu', her real name Tabassum Jamal Hashmi, voice recordings and duplications, signatures and initials, images, photographs and movie stills. The restraint specifically covers misuse through AI, Generative AI, Machine Learning, deepfakes, face morphing and GIFs, and applies across physical and virtual mediums, including websites, mobile applications, social media and the Metaverse, reported ANI.
Combating AI misuse online
Tabu alleged that unknown individuals created AI-generated obscene images, videos and GIFs. The content was generated by manipulating, slowing down and zooming in on intimate portions of her film scenes, public appearances and interviews to attract viewers and generate revenue.
The Court stated that disseminating AI-generated videos to "sensationalising the material and diverting traffic for monetary gains" caused irreparable harm. The content damaged her goodwill, reputation and commercial value.
An online publication also carried a fabricated disparaging statement purportedly from the actress. Tabu's team had already publicly denied the statement and issued clarifications to leading newspapers.
The Court termed the publication's continued dissemination an "egregious act" intended to earn money, and ordered it deleted within three days. The publisher was restrained from circulating the material any further, the Court stated.
Takedown orders for intermediaries
The Court issued specific directions to major online intermediaries. The major digital platforms were directed to take down over 150 URLs within 36 hours of receiving the order.
The mandates target multiple tech giants. Google LLC must delete three separate groups of 21, eight and five links. Meta Platforms Inc. must block 73 web addresses listed in Document-A, 28 in Document-B and five in Document-C. The court also directed X Corp. to remove three links, eBay Inc. to clear entries 15 to 20 in Document-C and Reddit Inc. to erase designated pages.
Tech platforms must reveal user identities. The High Court ordered Google, Meta, X, Reddit and GoDaddy to hand over Basic Subscriber Information and IP log details to Tabu. This information will help the actor track down the individuals behind the accounts exploiting her digital persona.
Protecting dignity and legacy
One fraudulent Instagram account claimed to book her. The profile had about 2,000 followers and uploaded her name, photos and video clips to imply a business relationship. Tabu clarified she has no connection to the page and never permitted anyone to schedule appearances for her.
Websites were found selling unauthorised merchandise including mugs, posters, calendars, hoodies and sweatshirts. These items featured her photographs and exploited her commercial value.
The order stated Tabu's long-standing career across Indian and international cinema. The Court highlighted her Padma Shri, two National Awards, association with several prominent brands and 3.2 million Instagram followers. It stressed that unauthorised exploitation affects not only commercial detriment but also privacy, personality and the right to live with dignity.
The High Court registered the plaint as a commercial suit. Summons were issued with a 30-day window for defendants to file their written statements. The discovery and inspection application is returnable on December 7, 2026.