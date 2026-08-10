Guru Randhawa Defends his Fine Shyt Song As "Just A Silly Little Slang"

Guru Randhawa has responded to the controversy surrounding his song, Fine Shyt.
The song received a wave of backlash over its lyrics and music video.
Many called it misogynistic.
Singer Guru Randhawa has weathered a tide of trolling and backlash after he released his song Fine Shyt on Thursday. It basically shows a male professional played by Randhawa, surrounded by a bevy of women fawning over him, singing and dancing. The song was instantly met with a barrage of backlash from Netizens, who slammed it as a misrepresentation of corporate workplace. Many panned it for being misogynistic.
Guru Randhawa Reacts To Fine Shyt Controversy
Randhawa has now responded to the controversy and asserted it was “a silly little slang”. He shared a video of himself driving a Porsche on an empty road in a desert and wrote on Instagram, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang calm down calm down calm down fam.”
Amid the criticism surrounding his song, Guru Randhawa visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and spent some quiet time seeking blessings. He shared an image of himself near the Amrit Sarovar, adding the caption in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward." Apparently, the singer is seeking to reinstate faith in times of crisis.
Tony Kakkar also took a playful dig at Guru. He shared a video in which he pretended to be on a phone call with the singer. He joked about the controversy and said, "Yes, Guru bhai! What have you done, yaar? You did it all by yourself and didn't even tell me. Would I have picked up your call? No, no, I don't answer anyone's calls, but I would definitely have picked up yours."
Fine Shyt was released on August 6 and is sung by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai. The music video features Guru alongside Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur.