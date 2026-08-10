Guru Randhawa Defends his Fine Shyt Song As "Just A Silly Little Slang"

Tony Kakkar also took a playful dig at Guru. He shared a video in which he pretended to be on a phone call with the singer. He joked about the controversy and said, "Yes, Guru bhai! What have you done, yaar? You did it all by yourself and didn't even tell me. Would I have picked up your call? No, no, I don't answer anyone's calls, but I would definitely have picked up yours."