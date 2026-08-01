Salman Khan Celebrates His Bond With Sanjay Dutt In Emotional 'Baba Forever' Post

Salman Khan shared a heartfelt 'Baba Forever' tribute for Sanjay Dutt on Instagram.
The actors have maintained a close friendship spanning more than three decades.
Salman and Sanjay previously starred together in Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai.
Salman Khan has warmed fans' hearts with an emotional social media post dedicated to Sanjay Dutt, celebrating the decades-long friendship the two actors have shared. Posting a photograph of the pair embracing, Salman described Dutt as his "bada bhai" and showered him with love following the veteran actor's recent birthday, giving fans another glimpse into one of Bollywood's longest-standing friendships.
Salman Khan's 'Baba Forever' message for Sanjay Dutt
On August 1, Salman shared a photograph of himself hugging Sanjay Dutt tightly. While Salman's face was partly hidden beneath a cap, the affection between the two actors was evident in the candid moment.
Alongside the picture, Salman wrote, "Babaaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba."
A friendship that has lasted for decades
Salman and Sanjay have shared a close personal and professional bond for more than three decades. They have appeared together in films including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002).
Speaking to Curly Tales last year, Sanjay reflected on their relationship while looking at an old photograph from the Saajan days.
"I think it's from the time of Saajan. Salman is a lovely person, he's like a younger brother to me. I can't detach from him - he is my brother," Dutt had said.
On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Sanjay Dutt, meanwhile, is preparing for Khalnayak Returns after appearing in several releases this year.