John Galliano Headlines The 2027 Met Gala And Costume Institute Exhibition

John Galliano is set to make a buzzy comeback.
The legendary designer is chosen as the subject of the 2027 Costume Institute exhibition.
By default, his work will also be driving the 2027 Met Gala.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Friday that John Galliano will be the subject of its landmark spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition, "John Galliano: Horizons", with the annual Met Gala set to celebrate the acclaimed British designer’s influence on fashion. It will also address the controversy that changed his trajectory. Galliano emerges just the third living designer to receive a solo exhibition at The Met, following Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons in 2017.
John Galliano's Legacy
“John Galliano: Horizons” will honor the work of the influential designer through a series of garments, accessories, sketches, toiles, research books, and archival materials. The show will be fitted into three “movements”: “Bearings,” “Horizons” and “Atlas of Transformation.”
In the late ’90s and early 2000s, he resurrected the house of Dior and captured the attention of the fashion world with his sprawling, fantastical vision. But in 2011, he was captured on video making antisemitic comments and ultimately convicted of a hate crime in France. His legacy was sullied. But he has been working to correct his image. This new honour dovetails into the celebration of a legendary designer. The new exhibition is curated by Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, who has documented Galliano’s career through scholarship and previous exhibitions.
“John Galliano has exerted a profound influence on fashion over the past four decades,” said Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO. “His work brings historical inquiry, artistic imagination, theatrical expression and technical experimentation into dynamic relation. Drawing upon the depth of The Costume Institute’s scholarship and the breadth of The Met’s collections, John Galliano: Horizons will offer an expansive examination of his creative practice while attending closely to the historical, cultural and ethical circumstances through which his work is understood.”
John Galliano: Horizons will serve as the centerpiece of the 2027 Met Gala, where the fashion industry’s biggest names are expected to interpret the exhibition’s themes on the museum’s iconic steps.