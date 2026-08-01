John Galliano Headlines The 2027 Met Gala And Costume Institute Exhibition

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, he resurrected the house of Dior and captured the attention of the fashion world with his sprawling, fantastical vision. But in 2011, he was captured on video making antisemitic comments and ultimately convicted of a hate crime in France. His legacy was sullied. But he has been working to correct his image. This new honour dovetails into the celebration of a legendary designer. The new exhibition is curated by Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, who has documented Galliano’s career through scholarship and previous exhibitions.