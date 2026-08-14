VVS Laxman To Take Charge As BCCI Director Of Cricket? Here’s What We Know

VVS Laxman is reportedly being considered for a new BCCI Director of Cricket role
The position would expand his current Centre of Excellence responsibilities to include broader coordination across Indian cricket
The move is being discussed ahead of a possible September BCCI reshuffle, with Ajit Agarkar's tenure under review
Former India batter VVS Laxman could be in line for a significantly expanded role within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the board prepares for a possible restructuring of its cricket operations later this year.
According to an India Today report, the BCCI is considering creating a Director of Cricket role for Laxman as part of a broader review of key positions.
The report also stated that Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the senior men's selection committee, which is due to end in September, could either be extended until June 2027 or become part of the larger reshuffle being discussed within the board.
Laxman is currently serving as the head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he oversees high-performance programmes, player rehabilitation and talent development across various age groups.
A move to Director of Cricket would potentially place him in a much wider administrative and strategic role, linking the senior national team, selectors, coaching staff and the Centre of Excellence under a more coordinated structure.
Although there has been no official announcement from the BCCI, the possibility of such a role has gained attention because of Laxman's increasing involvement in Indian cricket beyond the CoE.
He has repeatedly stepped in as interim head coach whenever the senior team's regular coaching staff has been unavailable.
Most recently, Laxman guided a youthful Indian side to a 3-0 T20I series victory in Zimbabwe while Gautam Gambhir and the regular support staff were given a break following the England tour.
The proposed Director of Cricket position is expected to focus on long-term planning rather than day-to-day coaching. The role could involve overseeing talent identification, ensuring continuity between junior and senior teams, coordinating workload management and helping shape India's preparations for major ICC tournaments, including the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The timing of the discussions is particularly important. With Agarkar's current term nearing its conclusion in September, the BCCI is expected to review its selection and high-performance structures ahead of the next World Cup cycle.
India's recent performances across formats and the functioning of the wider coaching setup have also come under scrutiny, prompting conversations about creating a more integrated cricket management system.
Laxman had earlier been considered a strong candidate to replace Rahul Dravid as India's full-time head coach in 2024, but he chose to continue leading the Centre of Excellence after its restructuring.
Since then, he has played a central role in developing India's player pathway and has also defended the CoE's broader objectives amid concerns over recurring injury issues among Indian cricketers.