Tyler Duckworth, MTV’s The Challenge Star, Passes Away At 44

"@challengemaniapodcast always knows how to bring the BEST of the BEST together!!," he wrote. "So proud to represent my hometown of Minneapolis along with these other challenge legends. The fans are what keep us coming out! Hearing your stories of courage, inspiration & joy that you’ve got being a fan of the franchise is humbling each and every time. Also, pretty sure we nailed the cast photo for the lost season of The Real World: Minneapolis!! Thank you Minneapolis!"