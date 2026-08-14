Tyler Duckworth, MTV’s The Challenge Star, Passes Away At 44

Reality television star Tyler Duckworth has died at the age of 44.
His mother, Joni, announced his passing on Facebook, stating that the cause of death is yet to be determined.
Duckworth was found unresponsive in his bathroom in North Dakota earlier this week, with authorities classifying it as an unattended death.
Tyler Duckworth, the reality television star known for his appearances on MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge, has passed away at the age of 44. His mother, Joni, announced his death on Facebook on Thursday (August 13).
Tyler Duckworth death reason
"My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week," she wrote. "Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out."
Duckworth was found unresponsive in his bathroom in North Dakota on Tuesday. The Sun, which first reported his death, reported that authorities classified the incident as an unattended death, indicating no witnesses were present at the time.
Recent public appearance
The television personality's death occurred nearly two weeks after his appearance at The Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis. He attended the event on July 31.
Following the event, Duckworth posted a photograph on Instagram on August 2 alongside fellow show alumni.
"@challengemaniapodcast always knows how to bring the BEST of the BEST together!!," he wrote. "So proud to represent my hometown of Minneapolis along with these other challenge legends. The fans are what keep us coming out! Hearing your stories of courage, inspiration & joy that you’ve got being a fan of the franchise is humbling each and every time. Also, pretty sure we nailed the cast photo for the lost season of The Real World: Minneapolis!! Thank you Minneapolis!"
Who was Tyler Duckworth?
Duckworth was born on March 5, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia and grew up in Minneapolis. He made his television debut on The Real World: Key West in 2006.
He subsequently competed on six seasons of The Challenge—including The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3—securing victories on both Cutthroat and Rivals.
During Cutthroat, Duckworth defeated heavy hitter CT Tamburello in a bruising, 40-minute elimination round. This victory followed Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio's elimination in a segment known as the Bananas Backpack match. He later returned to the franchise after a 10-year absence to compete on All Stars 2.
Apart from being a TV personality, Duckworth worked as an educator. He taught middle and high school students. He was also pursuing a doctoral degree, Entertainment Weekly reported.