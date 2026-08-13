The Matrix Director Lilly Wachowski Claims Hollywood Won't Back Her New Thriller Due To Its All-Trans Cast

“Why do we make art?” she said. “I make art because I want to feel joy. I make art to tell the truth about myself or tell the truth about the world. And so if that’s what it is, if that’s the point of it, then how does that manifest itself into something that maybe isn’t a $10 million movie? And so I got a bunch of my pals and we’re gonna do a table read at Dynasty Typewriter. And I’m just gonna go out and I’m gonna grab that trans joy with all of my friends.”