The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski has been struggling to mount her next thriller.
She has spoken about Hollywood's reluctance in backing her next, The Hunted, because of its all-trans cast.
She co-wrote the script with her partner.
The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski asserts that nobody in Hollywood is willing to finance her new thriller, The Hunted, because it has a touted all-trans cast.
“This is a script that was extremely important for me to write,” Wachowski told KCRW’s The Business, emphasising how the film speaks to her recent experience as part of the trans community. “It was a response to what is happening in the world for trans people. And it gave me a hugely cathartic receptacle to dump all of my anger and rage and frustration into.” Wachowski co-wrote the project with her partner, Mickey Ray Mahoney.
Wachowski stressed that people in the film industry haven’t directly rejected the movie, but they haven’t been flinging to finance it either. “When I show this script around town, and I say, ‘Hey, I wrote this really cool thing with my partner,’ you know, people like it,” she explained. “But they really don’t want to make it because it’s wall-to-wall a trans cast. And so I have to get creative and figure out different ways that I can get this in front of people.”
“Why do we make art?” she said. “I make art because I want to feel joy. I make art to tell the truth about myself or tell the truth about the world. And so if that’s what it is, if that’s the point of it, then how does that manifest itself into something that maybe isn’t a $10 million movie? And so I got a bunch of my pals and we’re gonna do a table read at Dynasty Typewriter. And I’m just gonna go out and I’m gonna grab that trans joy with all of my friends.”
Anarchists United Foundation's Role And Goal
She continued, “We’re going to hopefully experience this together. And it’s not the thing that I had imagined it was gonna be, but the end result is the same.”
Wachowski is also one of the leaders of Anarchists United Foundation, an artists-owned nonprofit organization that she helped found to produce “smart genre movies” with budgets under $10 million. This marks a new leaf in her career.
“There’s a bunch of films in our slate. There’s stuff that I’m more personally involved in because I’m trying to jumpstart the company,” she elaborated. “I’m happy to never direct again, but for the sake of the company, I’m like, ‘Well, let me, like, pick and choose some projects that I would be cool directing, or writing and directing, and see if that gets us going.’”
She added, “I got an older body and it’s not as pliable as it used to be, but I am doing everything that I can in the pliability of my connectivity. I am pumping money into lots of short films here and there. Some are in Chicago and a lot of them are trans films. So I’m doing my best to support in any way I can.”