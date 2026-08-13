BTS' Kim Taehyung Reveals Battling Hearing Issues For 2.5 Years: 'Have Been Taking Medication Consistently'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

V revealed that he been taking medication consistently. Jungkook is also battling an injury

BTS V
BTS V opens up on hearing loss Photo: Wikipedia
Summary of this article

  • BTS member Kim Taehyung revealed during a Weverse livestream that his right ear is operating at only 30% capacity.

  • Taehyung has been struggling with the hearing loss for approximately two and a half years and is currently taking medication.

  • The K-pop star admitted his condition worsened during his mandatory South Korean military service from December 2023 to June 2025.

BTS star Kim Taehyung, also known as V, has hearing loss. The global pop singer has secretly struggled with the right-ear condition for two and a half years. He is now undergoing medical therapy as the ear retains only 30% of its capacity.

All you need to know about Kim Taehyung hearing problem

The revelation was made during a Weverse livestream on Wednesday with bandmate Jungkook. The two were eating together in their hotel room after wrapping up back-to-back concerts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, as part of the North American leg of the group’s Arirang World Tour. The conversation turned to the physical toll of touring, and V brought up something he said he had never shared with the group’s fanbase, known as ARMY.

"I’ve never told ARMY about this," V said. "It’s been about two and a half years, but my ears started having problems. If one ear can hear at 100 percent, the other can only hear about 30 percent. I’ve been taking medication consistently."

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Struggle during military service

His condition deteriorated during his conscription. Taehyung served in the South Korean military between December 2023 and June 2025. Like everyone, he also had to complete the mandatory 18-month service.

It was only after the problem persisted and worsened that he began seeking regular medical help. The singer now maintains consistent hospital visits and continues taking medication to treat the ear.

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Jungkook discloses shin injury

Jungkook is also battling an injury. During the online broadcast, the singer spoke about a painful shin condition that has caused severe swelling throughout the concert run.

He described the physical toll of the tour, noting the injury is "right at the point just before a stress fracture". He explained that he must manage the leg carefully for the rest of the scheduled tour dates to ensure he can continue performing.

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