BTS' Kim Taehyung Reveals Battling Hearing Issues For 2.5 Years: 'Have Been Taking Medication Consistently'

All you need to know about Kim Taehyung hearing problem

The revelation was made during a Weverse livestream on Wednesday with bandmate Jungkook. The two were eating together in their hotel room after wrapping up back-to-back concerts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, as part of the North American leg of the group’s Arirang World Tour. The conversation turned to the physical toll of touring, and V brought up something he said he had never shared with the group’s fanbase, known as ARMY.