Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game Skips Onam Release As Makers Plan Wider Pan-India Release

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The action thriller will now target audiences across five languages, expanding its reach beyond Malayalam and giving the film a wider pan-India release.

I’m Game
I’m Game Release Postponed Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game has moved out of the Onam release window.

  • The action thriller will release simultaneously across five Indian languages.

  • The makers say the delay will support a bigger theatrical rollout.

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game will no longer release during the Onam season. The action thriller has been moved from its earlier August date as the makers prepare for a larger theatrical rollout across India. The film will now arrive simultaneously in five languages, expanding its reach beyond the Malayalam market.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan alongside Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese and Mysskin. The makers said the decision to postpone the film was driven by their plans for a bigger theatrical release rather than a change in the film’s overall direction.

I’m Game skips Onam for bigger release

The makers announced the change in an official statement, saying, “The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologise for the delay, but #IMGAME will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August.”

The shift means I’m Game will miss its planned Onam window, where it was expected to clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa. The new plan will see the film release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

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The team said the additional time would allow the film to get the scale and theatrical platform it deserves. “This decision has been made to give #IMGAME the scale, reach, and theatre platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen,” the makers said.

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game expands pan-India reach

The revised strategy is aimed at taking Dulquer’s action thriller to a wider audience across different markets. The announcement comes shortly after the release of Mazhavillaye, the film’s first single, composed by Jakes Bejoy and sung by Armaan Malik.

Dulquer praised Malik’s contribution on X, writing, “It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track brother. Been your fan forever so this is truly special!”

All about I’m Game

Nahas Hidhayath, known for RDX, directs the film while Jakes Bejoy has composed its music. The action thriller is expected to be mounted on a larger scale and features Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese and Mysskin in pivotal roles.

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I’m Game will now release worldwide on September 3, 2026.

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