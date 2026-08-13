Kannada Actor Risheekaa Singh Criticises Toxic Trailer Over Intimate Scenes, Faces Backlash From Yash's Fans

Kannada actor Risheekaa Singh criticised the trailer of Yash's upcoming film Toxic, objecting to its romantic and intimate scenes.
Singh directed her criticism at Yash, stating that as a husband and father, he should show greater respect to women.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the multilingual film is scheduled for release on August 26.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash in the lead role, is set to hit the screens on August 26, 2026. Though the film has generated enough buzz and anticipation ahead of its release, it has also received criticism over bold intimate scenes and alleged depictions of graphic violence and the objectification of female characters.
Kannada actor Risheekaa Singh slammed the Toxic trailer for its intimate scenes and questioned Yash's participation in them. Following this, Yash's fans reacted angrily after she threatened to make the star "vacate Karnataka".
Risheekaa Singh criticises Yash
Singh released a video on her Instagram handle. She condemned the trailer's romantic portions and urged Yash, as a husband and father, to show more respect toward women. The actor added that she disliked the trailer's imagery.
Her remarks took a sharper turn when she said, "If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka." She ended the video by repeating "I am Toxic" multiple times.
Fans react to the criticism
The footage triggered immediate online fury. Angry fans and internet users criticized Singh for targeting a fictional movie that features consenting adults. They also highlighted supportive statements from the female co-stars of Toxic, who praised their experience collaborating with Yash and his crew.
Some users also dug up clips and photographs from Singh's earlier film appearances and photoshoots to challenge her criticism of the intimate scenes.
Who is Risheekaa Singh?
Risheekaa is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu. She starred in several Kannada feature films, including Kalla Malla Sulla, Benki Birugali, Kanthirava and Thuntaru. The actor was also the contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada.
About Toxic
Toxic is one of the major Kannada productions. It was filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada. Audiences will also see dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh round out the cast.