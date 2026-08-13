‘Cockroaches Emerge From Gutters, What Is Wrong With That?’: Kangana Ranaut Backs Her 'Generation Gutter' Remark

Kangana Ranaut defends Gen Gutter remarks

In an interview with ANI, Ranaut denied targeting all young people. She said she was referring only to "some people or some women" involved in destructive behaviours. "Those who call themselves cockroaches, and we say that cockroaches emerge from gutters, what is wrong with that? If people label themselves as cockroaches and we say the gutter is their home, why should they be offended?" she told the news agency.