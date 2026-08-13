ENHYPEN Unveil Intense New Visuals For THE SIN : BLISS Vampire Saga Ahead

ENHYPEN THE SIN: BLISS visuals tease an emotional final confrontation.
The 10-track album continues ENHYPEN’s established vampire-inspired storytelling universe.
Bloody Paradise blends Brazilian funk and dance rhythms for ENHYPEN’s comeback.
Eighth mini-album THE SIN: BLISS gives fans another glimpse into the group’s expanding vampire universe. Released through their official social media channels, the latest content pushes the storyline towards what appears to be a decisive confrontation.
The new main visual for the Vol. 2 film and accompanying photographs show the seven members preparing for a final battle. Their intense expressions and striking poses reflect the conflict at the heart of the story, while themes of love and sacrifice add an emotional layer to the group’s ongoing narrative.
ENHYPEN THE SIN: BLISS visuals tease final battle
The visual film places the members against powerful winds as sweeping camera movements and dramatic music build towards the confrontation. Rather than simply presenting another concept, the video continues the storyline that has connected ENHYPEN’s music and visuals through their vampire-themed releases.
The narrative also centres on a forbidden love that crosses boundaries. The group’s latest concept continues to mix romance, conflict and sacrifice as the story moves towards its next chapter.
ENHYPEN’s new album and Bloody Paradise
THE SIN: BLISS will feature 10 tracks that are designed to flow together as one continuous story. The title track, 'Bloody Paradise', combines Brazilian funk with dance elements, offering another indication of how ENHYPEN are developing their musical style.
The group recently previewed the energetic performance during their world tour stop in Busan, giving fans an early taste of the track ahead of the comeback.
ENHYPEN have incorporated vampire mythology into their music, performances and visual storytelling since their debut. With THE SIN: BLISS, that established world is being expanded with new musical influences and a storyline built around its central themes of love and conflict.
THE SIN: BLISS release date
THE SIN: BLISS is scheduled for a worldwide release at 1 PM on August 21. As the date approaches, the newly released visuals are setting up an increasingly dramatic chapter in ENHYPEN’s vampire saga.