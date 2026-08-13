Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar Gets New Release Date, Set For Dussehra Box Office Clash

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar has moved from August to the Dussehra weekend.
The courtroom drama will compete with Jailer 2 and Dhanush’s Om.
Avinash Arun Dhaware directs Rajkummar Rao in Ujjwal Nikam’s biographical story.
Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar has finally locked a new release date after the courtroom drama was postponed from its earlier August release. The Avinash Arun Dhaware directorial will now target the festive Dussehra window, putting it in the middle of a potentially crowded box office weekend.
Prahaar gets a new release date
The new release date was announced by Maddock Films on social media. The production house shared the news with the caption, “Ab hoga justice ka PRAHAAR on 16th October PRAHAAR - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, in cinemas 16th October 2026.”
Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam was originally scheduled to release on August 7. The makers postponed the film as August already had several major releases lined up. Its earlier date would have placed it shortly after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and just before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.
A September 4 release was also reportedly considered but would have brought the film into direct competition with Mirzapur: The Movie.
Prahaar to clash with Jailer 2 and Om
The October 16 date gives Prahaar a festive window and additional time for promotions. However, the film will still face competition from two major South Indian releases, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Dhanush’s Om. This sets up a three-way box office clash.
Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Prahaar stars Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher also feature in pivotal roles.
About Prahaar
The film explores Nikam’s career and his involvement in several high-profile criminal cases, including the prosecution of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Ajmal Kasab. The project is expected to focus on both his courtroom battles and the personal challenges surrounding his work.
Rajkummar’s first look and the teaser have already generated curiosity, with Nikam himself praising the actor’s portrayal as authentic.
Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam will now arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026.