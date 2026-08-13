Exclusive | Saiyami Kher Joins Bollywood Work-Hour Debate, Shifting Focus To Workers On Sets; Exposes Food Hierarchy

Bats For Better Working Conditions

The Ghoomer actor also points out that working conditions in Indian film industry desperately need to improve. “People commute from far away, work 14-hour days, get barely an hour of sleep, and then have to chase production for payments that don't arrive on time. However, when working conditions are fair, like on an Anurag Kashyap or R Balki set, the energy completely changes. Balki sir often wraps up in 6 to 7 hours because he respects everyone's time. When you remove hierarchies on sets, people are genuinely happy to come to work,” she says.