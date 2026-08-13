Batwara 1947 Box Office Prediction: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Beat Gadar 2 Opening Day Collection? Trade Expert Weighs In

"The buzz is positive and they have extensively promoted the film. Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have history of delivering hits with their previous films and I hope they will create the same magic with Batwara 1947," he says, adding, "Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making human stories and we have seen that in his films. With Sunny by his side again, he is set to offer yet another human story with strong dialogues."