Batwara 1947 Box Office Prediction: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Beat Gadar 2 Opening Day Collection? Trade Expert Weighs In

Batwara 1947, led by Sunny Deol will hit the screens on August 14, 2026.
The Partition drama is expected to have a strong start at the box office.
The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, among others.
Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are reuniting after 30 years for Aamir Khan Productions' Partition drama Batwara 1947. Earlier, the actor-director duo gave three cult movies: 1990 action film Ghayal, 1993 courtroom drama Damini and the 1996 action film Ghatak. The film is set to debut in cinemas on August 14, 2026. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success. Given Sunny's previous records with Gadar 2 (2023) and Jatt (2025), Batwara 1947 is also expected to have a strong start at the box office.
Will it be able to cross the Day 1 collections of his previous films? Here's what movie trade and PR expert, Girish Wankhede has to say.
Batwara 1947 has a strong buzz
Speaking to Outlook about the buzz surrounding Batwara 1947, Wankhede says Sunny Deol-starrer is a clear winner at the box office given the Independence Day weekend.
"The buzz is positive and they have extensively promoted the film. Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have history of delivering hits with their previous films and I hope they will create the same magic with Batwara 1947," he says, adding, "Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making human stories and we have seen that in his films. With Sunny by his side again, he is set to offer yet another human story with strong dialogues."
Will Batwara 1947 cross Gadar 2 and Jatt's Day 1 collection?
Wankhede feels it will be difficult for Batwara 1947 to surpass the Day 1 collection of Gadar 2 which earned ₹40.10 crore nett in India on the opening day. Jaat earned ₹9.5 crore.
Batwara 1947 is expected to earn in between ₹10-₹12 crore on Day 1 and if the reviews and word of mouth are good, it can also cross the ₹50 mark over the weekend.
He also feels that if Sunny indulges in more on-ground promotions, the movie will reach wider audiences, giving a boost to the collections.
About Batwara 1947
Recently, addressing the media, Sunny said, "I’d heard a lot of stories in my childhood from my grandparents and other relatives. So, when Raj narrated it to me, I already had these stories within me."
"The most heartbreaking thing about Partition is that it should’ve never happened because so many innocent people died then. It’s always the innocent who die," he added.
The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and Kanikka Kapur.