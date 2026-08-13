Batwara 1947 Box Office Prediction: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Beat Gadar 2 Opening Day Collection? Trade Expert Weighs In

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Will Batwara 1947 be able to cross the Day 1 collections of Sunny's previous films? Trade expert weighs in

Batwara 1947 box office prediction
Batwara 1947 box office prediction for Day 1 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Batwara 1947, led by Sunny Deol will hit the screens on August 14, 2026.

  • The Partition drama is expected to have a strong start at the box office.

  • The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, among others.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are reuniting after 30 years for Aamir Khan Productions' Partition drama Batwara 1947. Earlier, the actor-director duo gave three cult movies: 1990 action film Ghayal, 1993 courtroom drama Damini and the 1996 action film Ghatak. The film is set to debut in cinemas on August 14, 2026. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success. Given Sunny's previous records with Gadar 2 (2023) and Jatt (2025), Batwara 1947 is also expected to have a strong start at the box office.

Will it be able to cross the Day 1 collections of his previous films? Here's what movie trade and PR expert, Girish Wankhede has to say.

Sunny Deol properties - Instagram
Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release, A Look Inside Sunny Deol’s Multi-Crore Mumbai Real Estate Portfolio

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Batwara 1947 has a strong buzz

Speaking to Outlook about the buzz surrounding Batwara 1947, Wankhede says Sunny Deol-starrer is a clear winner at the box office given the Independence Day weekend.

"The buzz is positive and they have extensively promoted the film. Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have history of delivering hits with their previous films and I hope they will create the same magic with Batwara 1947," he says, adding, "Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making human stories and we have seen that in his films. With Sunny by his side again, he is set to offer yet another human story with strong dialogues."

Related Content
Sunny Deol turns emotional at Batwara 1947 trailer launch - Viral Bhayaani/Instagram
Batwara 1947 trailer out - YouTube
Sunny Deol's post for his mother ahead of Batwara 1947 trailer release - Instagram/Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol Film Gets Rare 'A' Certificate - IMDb

Will Batwara 1947 cross Gadar 2 and Jatt's Day 1 collection?

Wankhede feels it will be difficult for Batwara 1947 to surpass the Day 1 collection of Gadar 2 which earned ₹40.10 crore nett in India on the opening day. Jaat earned ₹9.5 crore.

Batwara 1947 is expected to earn in between ₹10-₹12 crore on Day 1 and if the reviews and word of mouth are good, it can also cross the ₹50 mark over the weekend.

He also feels that if Sunny indulges in more on-ground promotions, the movie will reach wider audiences, giving a boost to the collections.

Sunny Deol on Batwara 1947 - Instagram
Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol Says The Partition Drama Avoids Current Political Climate And Focuses On Humanity

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Batwara 1947

Recently, addressing the media, Sunny said, "I’d heard a lot of stories in my childhood from my grandparents and other relatives. So, when Raj narrated it to me, I already had these stories within me."

"The most heartbreaking thing about Partition is that it should’ve never happened because so many innocent people died then. It’s always the innocent who die," he added.

Kanikka Kapoor on comparisons with Kiara Advani - Instagram
Batwara 1947 Actress Kanikka Kapur Reacts To Comparisons With Kiara Advani: 'I Am Used To It'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and Kanikka Kapur.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories