IFFM 2026 Opens With Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan And Vijay Varma In Attendance

IFFM 2026 opened with Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma.
Rekha will receive the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM.
The 17th festival runs from August 13 to August 23.
The 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 has opened in Melbourne with Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma among the Indian film personalities attending the festival. The opening event brought together actors, filmmakers, musicians and other artists to celebrate the diversity and growing international reach of Indian cinema.
The event was also attended by Manushi Chhillar, Nikhita Gandhi, Nikkhil Advani, R S Prasanna, Kaizad Gustad, with the cast of Lala and Poppy, Tamil filmmaker R Gowtham and filmmaker-fashion designer Vikram Phadnis. This report is based on information from PTI.
Rishab Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan attend IFFM 2026
Rishab Shetty, who gained worldwide recognition with Kantara, spoke about representing Kannada cinema at the festival. He said he was proud to see the industry receive international recognition and described IFFM as an important platform for taking regional stories to global audiences.
Shetty will also receive the Leadership in Cinema Award at this year’s festival.
For Dulquer Salmaan, the festival marked his first visit to Australia. The actor-producer attended with his Malayalam film Lokah, which combines Kerala folklore with a superhero story. He said he was happy that the film had travelled further than the team had expected.
Rekha to receive Excellence in Cinema Award
Veteran actor Rekha will be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026. The festival will also screen her acclaimed 1981 film Umrao Jaan, directed by Muzaffar Ali, as part of the tribute.
The film marks 45 years since its release this year and remains one of the defining works of Rekha’s career.
IFFM 2026 dates and events
IFFM 2026 will run in Melbourne from August 13 to August 23. The programme will feature film premieres, panel discussions, masterclasses and the annual awards ceremony, bringing together Indian cinema voices from across languages and industries.