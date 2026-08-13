Michiel Vandeweert Dies At 28: Tributes Pour In For Influencer Who Shared Progeria Journey

Michiel Vandeweert died at 28 after documenting his progeria journey.
The Belgian streamer had more than 90,000 followers across platforms.
KRC Genk remembered Vandeweert for his courage and positivity.
Michiel Vandeweert, the Belgian streamer and content creator who shared his experience of living with progeria, has died at the age of 28. Known for his gaming content and his openness about the rare genetic condition, Vandeweert had built a following of more than 90,000 across Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.
News of his death was shared by his family in a statement obtained by Flemish broadcaster VRT NWS. He died on August 10. No further details about the circumstances of his death have been made public.
Tributes pour in for Michiel Vandeweert
Fans and fellow gamers have since paid tribute to Vandeweert online, remembering his positivity and determination. One fan described him as “the best pro gamer in the world” and “a true top person”, while others remembered his passion and said his positivity would be missed.
Belgian football club KRC Genk, which Vandeweert supported, also shared a tribute. The club described him as a “true lover of life” and a loyal Genk supporter, while his courage and positivity were remembered as an inspiration to many. The club also paid tribute to his family, including his sister Amber.
VRT NWS reported that Vandeweert had been told by doctors when he was younger that he might live only until the age of 12. He went on to far exceed that expectation and became one of the oldest known people living with progeria.
Michiel Vandeweert’s life with progeria
Vandeweert was diagnosed with progeria as a child and used his social media platforms to document his everyday life alongside gaming content. At 15, he published his memoir Ik Ben Michiel, reflecting on his diagnosis and the challenges of living with a condition associated with accelerated ageing.
According to the Mayo Clinic, progeria is a rare genetic disorder that causes children to develop signs of ageing at an unusually young age. The condition is associated with a shortened life expectancy and currently has no cure.
Vandeweert is survived by his family and sister Amber, who also lives with progeria.