South OTT & New Movie Releases This Week: Kattalan, Mr Work From Home, Vishwanath & Sons And More

This week of August brings a packed OTT lineup and theatrical releases with content across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
From thrillers, romantic to family dramas, there are interesting South titles this week - on OTT and in theatres.
Kattalan and Mr Work From Home lead the digital space, while Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons is the major theatrical release.
New South OTT and Theatre Releases This Week: There is an interesting line-up of regional entertainment set to debut across digital platforms and cinemas. The upcoming slate features a series of digital reality spin-offs, supernatural thrillers, action, romantic and family dramas.
Several movies and shows, including Kattalan, Mr Work From Home, Vishwanath & Sons, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 and Bigg Boss Telugu 10, are releasing on Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms.
South OTT releases this week
1. Kattalan - ManoramaMax (August 13)
The Malayalam action thriller stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, and Dushara Vijayan, among others.
The story is set in 1995. It unfolds in the Aanakolli forest, where constant elephant attacks terrorise nearby villages. The plot tracks the illicit trade of ivory smuggling and poaching. As threats multiply, local residents fight daily for their survival.
2. Chef Mantra Project USA - Aha Video (August 13)
The Telugu cooking show brings culinary challenges to international participants. The show features chaotic kitchen tasks, creative cooking and comedy with contestants based in the United States.
3. Mr. Work From Home - SunNXT (August 14)
The romantic comedy drama stars Thrigun, Payal Radhakrishna, Anish Kuruvilla, Sivaji Raja, Harsha Vardhan, Satya Krishnan, and Harsha Chemudu.
follows a young, modern corporate professional named Arvind, who firmly believes that working from home is the key to ultimate success. When he chooses to work remotely from his native village, his comfortable, tech-centric lifestyle clashes with traditional rural community values. However, he unexpectedly develops a passion for agriculture and begins applying his technical expertise to modernize farming practices while navigating local relationships and family dynamics.
4. Aroopi - Prime Video (August 14)
Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Sakshi Badala, Kannan Sagar, Nebu Abraham star in the Malayalam supernatural horror thriller.
It explores supernatural themes at the Aryanattu estate. The film features a vengeful Yakshini who was once sealed inside a doll and is accidentally unleashed by two thieves. When a brutal incident draws Niranjan, the last surviving heir of the lineage, back to his ancestral home, he must confront an ancient curse and uncover the dark secrets surrounding his family’s past.
5. Bigg Boss Tamil 10 - The Common Man - JioHotstar (August 16)
It operates as a similar preliminary digital show. The pre-show will select commoner contestants for the main Season 10 programme, which is set to be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.
6. Bigg Boss Telugu 10 - Agnipariksha - JioHotstar (August 15)
It is a pre-show for the core reality television series. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the special competition allows commoner contestants to compete for a coveted spot in the main house.
South Theatrical releases this week
7. Vishwanath & Sons - August 14
Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an elite marksman raised by his mother. This single father's life shifts when his son needs immediate medical care, leading him to Maddy, a lively twenty-something woman. Their growing connection across generations tests if romance can blossom despite their different outlooks and age gap.
Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tamil romantic drama also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar.
8. Pallaburusu - August 14
The Telugu comedy drama is about Shamboo, a solitary 68-year-old living in rural Telangana. He sues his estranged son for refusing to buy a toothbrush his doctor recommended. This petty household argument soon becomes a public sensation, triggering wider debates on filial obligations.
9. Madhuramee Jeevitham - August 14
The Malayalam family drama follows this retired bank manager as he adapts to a relaxed lifestyle alongside his wife. Together, they find profound happiness and comfort in ordinary, everyday experiences.
10. Panchali Panchabhartruka - August 14
The Telugu comedy thriller is about four companions who inadvertently become involved in the demise of an expatriate female linked to dangerous criminals.
11. Chargesheet 03-08 - August 14
The Kannada thriller tracks the intense hunt for a missing girl who vanishes without warning.
12. Agadha - August 14
The Telugu supernatural mystery thriller follows Mahadevi probing several sudden, baffling fatalities alongside the suspicious death of her cousin, eventually tracking clues to an outlawed woodland cavern. Inside, she uncovers a giant twelve-handed sacred sculpture, accidentally unleashing a horrific dark power.
13. Magudam - August 14
Directed by Vishal, the Tamil action drama focuses on Linga. He lives a quiet life working as a medical representative and shipping harbour worker. After a shocking betrayal shatters his world, he embarks on a relentless path of revenge.