OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Reacher And More

This week brings a mix of fresh OTT titles and theatrical releases, with something for every kind of viewer.
From Reacher Season 4 to Cocktail 2, several new stories are ready to take over your watchlist.
Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 bring fresh choices to the big screen this weekend.
Looking for something new to watch? The latest OTT and theatrical releases this week offer a packed mix of romance, action, documentaries, family drama and stories inspired by real events. While Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher and Shahid Kapoor finds himself caught in a messy emotional equation, the big screen is preparing for Emraan Hashmi’s return in Awarapan 2 and a Partition-era drama in Batwara 1947. From August 10 to August 16, there is plenty to stream and watch in theatres.
Latest OTT Releases This Week:
1. Mourinho
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 11
A three-part documentary traces José Mourinho’s journey from his Champions League triumph with FC Porto in 2004 to his spells at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and Fenerbahçe. Featuring several footballing greats, the series looks back at the career of one of the sport’s most divisive and successful managers.
2. Nando Between Two Worlds: A Sintonia Film
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 12
The feature-length conclusion to Netflix’s long-running Brazilian series Sintonia brings Christian Malheiros’ Nando back to the centre of the story. Five years after rising through São Paulo’s criminal underworld, he is living far away in Serbia when his daughter disappears, forcing him to return to the life he had tried to leave behind.
3. Reacher Season 4
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: August 12
Jack Reacher is back, but this time the action moves to Philadelphia. Based on Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, the new season begins with a troubling subway encounter that pulls Reacher into a conspiracy stretching all the way to powerful circles. Alan Ritchson returns, with Maria Sten also reprising her role as Neagley.
4. My Brilliant Career
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 13
Miles Franklin’s celebrated 1901 novel gets its first television adaptation, with Philippa Northeast playing Sybylla Melvyn. Set in rural Australia at the turn of the century, the drama follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to become a writer despite her family’s expectations about marriage. Her resolve is further tested when romance enters the picture.
5. This, That And Everything In Between
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 13
Jodi Sta. Maria plays a successful television writer whose carefully rebuilt life is disrupted by the return of her estranged mother. What follows is an emotional confrontation with long-buried secrets, unresolved resentment and the complicated relationship between a mother and daughter.
6. Cocktail 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 14
A spiritual sequel to Homi Adajania’s 2012 hit, Cocktail 2 brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in a complicated romantic triangle. Kunal and Diya are enjoying a holiday in Sicily when Diya asks her free-spirited friend Ally to test Kunal’s loyalty by flirting with him. Things become far more complicated when the plan starts producing real feelings.
7. A Child Of My Own
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 13
Inspired by a real Mexican case that became a national media scandal, this hybrid documentary examines the story of Alejandra, a young woman who faked a pregnancy before abducting a newborn after facing repeated pressure to have a child. The film combines interviews and dramatised recreations to unpack a disturbing and deeply personal case.
8. Don’t Say Good Luck
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 14
Sunny Sandler plays Sophie, a teenager preparing for her big moment as the lead in her school musical. Her excitement is shaken when her mother’s cancer returns, forcing Sophie to juggle family responsibilities, her own ambitions and a new romance. Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield and Stephanie Beatriz also star.
9. My Best Friend, His Girlfriend And Me
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 14
Lifelong friends Olli and Matze have always been inseparable, until Matze falls in love with Rebecca. Feeling pushed out of his best friend’s life, Olli begins a series of increasingly misguided attempts to disrupt the relationship. Naturally, things spiral into jealousy, misunderstandings and a serious test of friendship.
10. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: August 14
Set against the horrific 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, this survival drama focuses on the courage of ordinary nurses and medical staff at Cama and Albless Hospital. As terror unfolds around them, they put their own lives at risk to protect and save hundreds of others.
This Week’s Theatrical Releases:
11. Awarapan 2
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 14
Emraan Hashmi returns to the world of Awarapan as Shivam Pandit, a man still carrying the scars and grief of his past. Pulled back into violence and revenge, Shivam finds himself facing another brutal chapter where his anger takes over and the stakes become deeply personal.
12. Batwara 1947
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 14
Set in the aftermath of Partition, the period drama follows a displaced Muslim family that is allotted an abandoned haveli belonging to a Hindu family in Lahore. Their new beginning hits an immediate obstacle when they discover an elderly woman still living inside the house, unwilling to leave the home she considers her own. What starts as a dispute over property gradually develops into something more complicated.
13. One Night Only
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 14
Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner lead this high-concept romantic comedy, directed by Will Gluck. Set in a dystopian world with a bizarre premise often compared to a sexual version of The Purge, the film follows the chaos that unfolds when an unusual social ritual turns desire, romance and personal choices into something far more dangerous.
With romance, revenge, historical drama and high-stakes action arriving across streaming platforms and cinemas, this week’s line-up has enough variety for almost every kind of viewer. Whether you want to settle in with Reacher Season 4 or head out for Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, the coming days offer a packed entertainment slate.