OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Reacher And More

Looking for something new to watch? The latest OTT and theatrical releases this week offer a packed mix of romance, action, documentaries, family drama and stories inspired by real events. While Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher and Shahid Kapoor finds himself caught in a messy emotional equation, the big screen is preparing for Emraan Hashmi’s return in Awarapan 2 and a Partition-era drama in Batwara 1947. From August 10 to August 16, there is plenty to stream and watch in theatres.