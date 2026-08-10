Dukes Of Hazzard Star Ben Jones Dead At 84

Viator shared the news of her husband’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. With a photo of Jones holding his dog, she wrote, “I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack. He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing, rich, full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so much.” Jones was married to Alma Viator from 1992 until his passing.