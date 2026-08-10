Manoj Muntashir On AR Rahman Chhaava Controversy: ‘He Must Have Read The Script’

Manoj Muntashir questions AR Rahman’s claims about discrimination in Bollywood.
Muntashir says professional factors may have affected Rahman’s work opportunities.
He questions Rahman’s decision to call Chhaava propaganda after composing its music.
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has responded to AR Rahman's earlier remarks about discrimination in the Hindi film industry, questioning whether professional factors could have contributed to the music director receiving fewer projects. Muntashir also challenged Rahman's description of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava as a propaganda film despite his involvement with its music.
Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Muntashir argued that Rahman’s religious identity alone should not be considered an explanation for changes in his workload. He pointed to several prominent Muslims who have held influential positions in India and said other factors could also be considered.
He added that professional relationships and the performance of recent songs could potentially have affected opportunities. “It might be that we have not maintained good relations with people. Maybe the songs haven’t worked in the last few years. There can be so many other reasons,” he said.
Muntashir also questioned whether Rahman’s comments could contribute to social divisions, while saying he would raise the matter directly if they met.
Manoj Muntashir on Chhaava propaganda remark
Reacting to Rahman calling Chhaava a propaganda film, Muntashir questioned why the composer had agreed to work on the project if he had concerns about its content.
“He shouldn’t have been a part of that film. It is not like you hadn’t heard the script before agreeing to work in it,” Muntashir said. “He must have read the script.”
What did AR Rahman say?
In an earlier BBC interaction, Rahman had spoken about possible prejudice in Bollywood. He said he may not have directly experienced it but suggested that a shift in power had occurred in the industry and that communal factors might sometimes be involved.
Rahman said work had occasionally been reassigned to multiple composers after he was initially booked, adding that he was not actively seeking projects and preferred work to come to him.
Muntashir’s remarks have now brought renewed attention to Rahman’s comments and the contrasting views surrounding Chhaava.