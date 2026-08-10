R Madhavan Reacts To ‘Propaganda’ Label For Dhurandhar, Rocketry: 'How Can Being Indian Be Seen As Wrong?’

He contrasted aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan's temple-going habits with the atheist (nastik) inventor GD Naidu to explain this character-true portrayal. "GD Naidu (inventor and engineer), on the other hand, is a nastik (atheist). So, we can’t show such things (him going to temples) in the movie. I have to be true to that character. Because of that, one can’t say that I don’t believe in god or vice versa. I am an actor, and my job is to portray things as they are," he said.