Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani Arrested In Alleged Rape Case; Actor Accuses Him Of Threatening Her

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The victim alleged that Noorani spiked her drink, recorded an intimate video, and used it to threaten her.

Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani arrested
Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani arrested over rape Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Police arrested 73-year-old filmmaker Shakeel Noorani from his Mahabaleshwar farmhouse on Saturday.

  • A 33-year-old aspiring actor accused Noorani of repeatedly raping and blackmailing her over a period of four years.

  • Noorani, who went into hiding after the FIR, has been remanded to police custody until August 12.

Mumbai Police arrested filmmaker Shakeel Noorani. The 73-year-old director faces rape and intimidation charges after an aspiring actor, 33, filed a complaint, officials informed on Monday. A local court remanded Noorani in custody until August 12. He previously directed Joru Ka Ghulam and Bade Dilwala.

Tarun Tejpal Convicted In 2013 Rape Case As Bombay High Court Overturns Acquittal - null
Tarun Tejpal Convicted In 2013 Rape Case As Bombay High Court Overturns Acquittal

By Outlook News Desk

Why was Shakeel Noorani arrested?

The victim lodged her complaint 40 days prior to the arrest. She alleged that Noorani sexually assaulted her repeatedly over four years. According to the complaint, the filmmaker called her to his Malvani residence under the pretext of discussing a script for an upcoming project. He allegedly spiked her drink during the meeting and assaulted her, reported PTI.

She woke up later. Noorani then showed her an intimate video recorded on his phone, threatening to leak it to her family or the police. He used this footage to assault her repeatedly, a police officer said.

Related Content
Nida Khan, the prime accused in the TCS Nashik case - | Photo: PTI
SC Stays Arrest Of Abhishek Banerjee's Aide Sumit Roy In Salboni Land-Grabbing Case - null
Rohit Chandel Arrest - Instagram
Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO - Instagram

The filmmaker also forced her to take contraceptive pills. He later poisoned her, which resulted in a miscarriage, the officer added.

Tarun Tejpal - File Photo
Outlook Explains | Why The Tarun Tejpal Verdict Could Become A Landmark For India’s Post-Nirbhaya Rape Law

By Outlook News Desk

Police investigation

Noorani fled after the First Information Report (FIR). Investigators searched his son's home in Lokhandwala, Andheri, but failed to find him.

Police eventually traced the accused to his farmhouse in the Mahabaleshwar hill station, located more than 200 km from Mumbai. Officers apprehended him based on technical inputs and brought him to the city on Saturday. Authorities have booked Noorani under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64, 123, 88 and 351, officials informed.

Police said Noorani underwent a medical examination at the Rural Hospital in Medha before being taken to Mumbai.

Noorani’s lawyer denies allegations

Advocate Vikas Singh Goar, Noorani's lawyer, denied the allegations and said his client had been wrongly implicated. "The allegations made by the actress are yet to be established before a court, and the investigation is underway. Noorani is presumed innocent unless proven guilty," he said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories