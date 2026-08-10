Ramayana Aims For 59,000-Screen Release Worldwide; Set To Beat Avatar, Pushpa The Rule And RRR

"The trailer was released last week and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film," Namit Malhotra said to Hindustan Times, addressing the teaser's reception.