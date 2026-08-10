Ramayana Aims For 59,000-Screen Release Worldwide; Set To Beat Avatar, Pushpa The Rule And RRR

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a historic global theatrical release on November 6, 2026, ahead of Diwali.
International distributor Sony Pictures plans to secure over 50,000 overseas screens, alongside 9,000 domestic screens in India.
Co-produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the epic drama is said to be made on a staggering Rs 4,000 crore budget.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026, ahead of Diwali. The monumental epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will target a massive 59,000 screens globally. The second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.
Ramayana: Part 1 set for widest theatrical rollout
Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that international distributor Sony Pictures is preparing more than 50,000 overseas screens. In India, it is expected to release on around 9,000 screens. When combined with its overseas rollout, Ramayana could open on more than 59,000 screens worldwide.
This unprecedented screen count might easily eclipses Indian blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule that secured 12,000 to 13,000 screens and RRR with 10,000 to 11,000 screens. This massive rollout would additionally overtake major Hollywood releases, such as James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water that debuted on approximately 52,000 screens worldwide.
About Ramayana
The ambitious project is co-produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. It is said to be made on a massive budget of Rs 4,000 crore.
"The trailer was released last week and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film," Namit Malhotra said to Hindustan Times, addressing the teaser's reception.
Ramayana cast and release date
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others, are also part of the cast.
Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have created the soundtrack, while Mad Max stunt coordinator Guy Norris has directed the action sequences.
The film will be released in premium IMAX formats. It will release in nearly 50 languages, using DNEG's proprietary Brahma AI lip-sync technology.