Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer Epic To Hit Theatres 2 Days Ahead Of Diwali

Ramayana: Part 1 has locked its release date for November.
Alongside the release date, the makers also unveiled the English trailer.
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
The English trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been unveiled. Alongside the trailer, the makers also announced the release date of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which is slated to hit the screens in November this year.
Ramayana release date out
The release date of much-awaited mythological epic has been announced. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Ramayana: Part 1 will debut in cinemas worldwide on November 6, 2026, two days ahead of Diwali.
Sony Pictures announced the release date on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday. The second instalment is expected to release around Diwali 2027. Ramayana: Part 2 release date hasn't been announced yet.
Ramayana English trailer
The official trailer for Ramayana: Part One was released in five Indian languages on July 30, 2026. Yesterday, the makers released the English trailer for the international audiences.
Ramayana English trailer shows characters speaking English lines.
Several social media users speculated that makers might have used Brahma AI. However, the makers didn't confirm using the technology.
Malhotra had earlier told about using advanced technology to localise Ramayana for audiences across multiple languages.
What Ranbir Kapoor said about Ramayana
Earlier, in an interview with The Direct, Ranbir opened up on the challenge of adapting the epic into just two films. "To be honest, to tell Ramayana, you probably need a 10-part movie, but the kind of conciseness in two parts was very hard," he said.
Refuting the idea that the film needed a contemporary reinterpretation to connect with modern audiences, he said, "I don't think a story like Ramayana needs that. I think the text has stayed over 4,000 years. Lord Rama has been the conscious gatekeeper of millions of people around the world, and I think everything that it talks about courage, good over evil, rightfulness, forgiveness, compassion, ego it's a life lesson."
Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and others round out the cast.