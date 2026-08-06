Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer Epic To Hit Theatres 2 Days Ahead Of Diwali

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Ramayana: Part 1 has locked its release date for November. Alongside the release date, the makers also unveiled the English trailer.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram
Ramayana release date out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana: Part 1 has locked its release date for November.

  • Alongside the release date, the makers also unveiled the English trailer.

  • Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The English trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been unveiled. Alongside the trailer, the makers also announced the release date of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which is slated to hit the screens in November this year.

Ramayana release date out

The release date of much-awaited mythological epic has been announced. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Ramayana: Part 1 will debut in cinemas worldwide on November 6, 2026, two days ahead of Diwali.

Sony Pictures announced the release date on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday. The second instalment is expected to release around Diwali 2027. Ramayana: Part 2 release date hasn't been announced yet.

Manoj Muntashir on Ramayana and Adipurush comparisons - Instagram
Manoj Muntashir Urges Fans Not to Compare Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana With Adipurush, Calls Prabhas' Film 'Failed Attempt'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ramayana English trailer

The official trailer for Ramayana: Part One was released in five Indian languages on July 30, 2026. Yesterday, the makers released the English trailer for the international audiences.

Ramayana English trailer shows characters speaking English lines.

Several social media users speculated that makers might have used Brahma AI. However, the makers didn't confirm using the technology.

Related Content
Ramayana trailer out - YouTube
Ramayana Bags Rs 75 Crore - IMDb
Ramayana - X
Ramayana trailer release date announced - X

Malhotra had earlier told about using advanced technology to localise Ramayana for audiences across multiple languages.

What Ranbir Kapoor said about Ramayana

Earlier, in an interview with The Direct, Ranbir opened up on the challenge of adapting the epic into just two films. "To be honest, to tell Ramayana, you probably need a 10-part movie, but the kind of conciseness in two parts was very hard," he said.

Refuting the idea that the film needed a contemporary reinterpretation to connect with modern audiences, he said, "I don't think a story like Ramayana needs that. I think the text has stayed over 4,000 years. Lord Rama has been the conscious gatekeeper of millions of people around the world, and I think everything that it talks about courage, good over evil, rightfulness, forgiveness, compassion, ego it's a life lesson."

Nikita Rawal opposes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana casting, demands apology - Instagram
Ramayana Controversy: Nikita Rawal Slams Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Lord Rama, Demands Apology

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and others round out the cast.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories