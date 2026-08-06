Olivia Rodrigo Planned Parenthood Support: Singer Takes Fresh Swipe At Donald Trump

Donald Trump funding cuts and Olivia Rodrigo's previous criticismDonald Trump funding cuts and Olivia Rodrigo's previous criticismOlivia Rodrigo Planned Parenthood campaign highlights nearly 30 reported health centre closures nationwide.
Singer renewed criticism of Donald Trump over reproductive healthcare funding changes and legislation.
Planned Parenthood praised Rodrigo's advocacy after honouring her with the 2025 Catalyst of Change Award.
Olivia Rodrigo's Planned Parenthood support has once again drawn attention after the singer publicly backed the organisation amid the ongoing political debate over reproductive healthcare in the United States. Appearing in a campaign video shared by Daisy Chain Fields, her upcoming all-women music festival, Rodrigo criticised the impact of funding cuts to Planned Parenthood under President Donald Trump and reaffirmed her support for sexual and reproductive healthcare.
Olivia Rodrigo backs Planned Parenthood campaign
The video, shared on Daisy Chain Fields' Instagram and X accounts, begins with text stating that nearly 30 Planned Parenthood health centres had closed after legislation signed by President Trump "defunded" the organisation. Rodrigo and a group of women initially appear solemn before breaking into a dance sequence as the message changes to say they would never stop fighting for sexual and reproductive healthcare.
Speaking in a statement, Planned Parenthood Federation of America president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said Olivia Rodrigo's continued support had helped educate people about reproductive freedom and the healthcare services provided by the organisation. It was also said by Johnson that Rodrigo's public platform encouraged more people to protect access to reproductive care.
Donald Trump funding cuts and Olivia Rodrigo's previous criticism
Rodrigo has been a vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood for several years and received the organisation's Catalyst of Change Award in 2025. She also criticised the Trump administration in June after the White House used one of her songs in a social media post promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It was said by Rodrigo that the actions were "awful", "barbaric" and "cruel".
The renewed debate follows President Trump's signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which reduced federal Medicaid funding and defunded Planned Parenthood, making healthcare access more difficult for many women. The legislation was signed into law on July 4, 2025.
Interestingly, Trump had expressed support for Planned Parenthood during a 2016 press conference, describing the organisation as one that had provided valuable healthcare services to millions of women.