Olivia Rodrigo Planned Parenthood Support: Singer Takes Fresh Swipe At Donald Trump

Donald Trump funding cuts and Olivia Rodrigo's previous criticism

Rodrigo has been a vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood for several years and received the organisation's Catalyst of Change Award in 2025. She also criticised the Trump administration in June after the White House used one of her songs in a social media post promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It was said by Rodrigo that the actions were "awful", "barbaric" and "cruel".