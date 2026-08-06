Pranit More Announces Ghayal, His Stand-Up Comeback After Rs 370 Biryani Row

Pranit More's Ghayal marks the comedian's first stand-up special after months of public controversy.
Rs 370 biryani controversy prompted an FIR and NCW's suo motu intervention later.
Samay Raina comparisons divided social media as fans welcomed Pranit More's return.
Pranit More's Ghayal officially marks the comedian's return to stand-up months after the controversy surrounding his viral Rs 370 biryani crowd-work clip. More announced the new comedy special on social media, describing it as a personal journey through the backlash he faced. However, the announcement has also reignited online debate, with many comparing his comeback to Samay Raina's return following the India's Got Latent controversy.
Pranit More's Ghayal announcement sparks online debate
Sharing the poster of Ghayal on Instagram, Parnit More wrote that while he could not change what had happened, he could choose who he became because of it. It was further stated by the comedian that Ghayal tells the story of that journey, beginning in Mumbai.
Soon after the announcement, social media users began drawing parallels with Samay Raina's comeback special, Still Alive. Several users accused More of borrowing a similar comeback narrative, with comments suggesting he was attempting to replicate Raina's return after public controversy. Others questioned whether audiences would be willing to move past the earlier backlash.
Rs 370 biryani controversy explained
The controversy began in June during one of More's crowd-work performances when an audience member spoke about spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani during a date before saying he expected to "recover" the amount after dropping the woman home. More laughed during the exchange and described it as "peak Gurgaon content", triggering criticism over misogyny, consent and the responsibility of comedians during live performances.
More later apologised, admitting he should not have laughed at or encouraged the remarks. An FIR was subsequently registered by the Maharashtra Cyber Police, while the National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance of the matter.
Despite the criticism, many fans welcomed the announcement of Ghayal, posting messages of support and expressing excitement over his return to the stage. The show is expected to focus on the controversy and the months that followed.