A Tight First Set, Then A Bagel: Belinda Bencic Brings Alexandra Eala’s Run To A Halt

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Alexandra Eala’s impressive run at the 2026 Canadian Open came to an end in the Round of 16 as the 25th seed suffered a 6-4, 6-0 defeat to 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic in Toronto. Eala competed well during the opening set and even broke Bencic, but the former Olympic champion responded strongly to take the first set 6-4. The second set was completely one-sided, with Bencic winning all six games to seal a straight-sets victory and end Eala’s seven-match winning streak. The Filipina star had entered the tournament on the back of her breakthrough WTA 500 title in Washington and had battled past Caty McNally in the previous round. Bencic, the 2015 Canadian Open champion, now advances to the quarterfinals, where she will face Coco Gauff.

National Bank Open Tennis Tournament: Alexandra Eala vs Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland waves to the crowd after defeating Alexandra Eala of the Philippines during a round of 16 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament: Belinda Bencic vs Alexandra Eala
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, left, shakes hands with Alexandra Eala of the Philippines after beating her during a round of 16 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Alexandra Eala WTA Canada Open 2026
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, waves to the crowd after losing to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, in a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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WTA Canada Open 2026 Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, gestures to the crowd after losing to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Open 2026: Alexandra Eala vs Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball from Alexandra Eala of the Philippines during a round of 16 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Open 2026: Belinda Bencic vs Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, reacts during a match against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Tennis: Alexandra Eala vs Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, returns the ball from Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Tennis: Belinda Bencic vs Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, returns the ball from Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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WTA Canada Open 2026: Alexandra Eala vs Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, returns the ball from Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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WTA Canada Open 2026: Belinda Bencic vs Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, serves the ball to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Alexandra Eala vs Belinda Bencic WTA Canada Open 2026
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, serves the ball to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP

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