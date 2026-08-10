A Tight First Set, Then A Bagel: Belinda Bencic Brings Alexandra Eala’s Run To A Halt

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 11:12 am

Alexandra Eala’s impressive run at the 2026 Canadian Open came to an end in the Round of 16 as the 25th seed suffered a 6-4, 6-0 defeat to 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic in Toronto. Eala competed well during the opening set and even broke Bencic, but the former Olympic champion responded strongly to take the first set 6-4. The second set was completely one-sided, with Bencic winning all six games to seal a straight-sets victory and end Eala’s seven-match winning streak. The Filipina star had entered the tournament on the back of her breakthrough WTA 500 title in Washington and had battled past Caty McNally in the previous round. Bencic, the 2015 Canadian Open champion, now advances to the quarterfinals, where she will face Coco Gauff.