Pralhad Joshi Chairs First NTA Review Meeting on Exam Reforms

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi convened his first meeting with National Testing Agency and ministry officials in New Delhi to address ongoing examination concerns.
The high-level meeting aimed to strengthen institutional mechanisms, streamline processes, and build a transparent, credible examination ecosystem for students.
The review comes after former minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 following intense student protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held his first meeting with education ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) officials on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The physical meeting took place at the office of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and new and Renewable Energy.
Joshi assumed the education portfolio after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25, 2026. Pradhan's resignation followed 36 days of Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak .
Reforming the Exam Ecosystem
The NTA has faced severe criticism over the alleged NEET-UG exam 2026 paper leak in May. Students are also protesting over a month of delays in releasing provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 session.
Following the discussions, Joshi shared updates on X. "Convened a meeting with the Secretary and senior officials of @EduMinOfIndia on matters concerning the National Testing Agency (NTA). Deliberated on key matters requiring attention and the steps ahead to further strengthen institutional mechanisms, streamline processes and ensure greater responsiveness to students," Joshi said.
"Our focus remains on building a robust, transparent and credible examination ecosystem that serves the aspirations of every student," he added.
Leadership Transitions and Attendees
Meeting attendees included NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi. Vineet Joshi continues to serve as higher education secretary despite a July 23 formal order directing him to join the ministry of panchayati raj as secretary by August 1.
When asked if the delay in the UGC-NET exam's answer keys and results was discussed, a senior NTA official told Hindustan Times, "No."
"Whatever is discussed in the meeting is mentioned in the [minister’s] tweet," the anonymous NTA official said.
Vineet Joshi did not respond to queries from Hindustan Times for comment.