Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hopes Ramayana Brings Home An Oscar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that Ramayana will win an Oscar.
Fadnavis made the remarks during the inauguration of producer Namit Malhotra's Prime One facility at Mumbai's Film City.
The ambitious film adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles.
The Maharashtra government and Prime Focus aim to build a Global Entertainment Ecosystem to make Mumbai a global hub.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expects director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to win an Academy Award. The upcoming two-part epic adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Fadnavis attended the launch of producer Namit Malhotra's Prime One facility on Thursday, where he praised Malhotra's vision.
Devendra Fadnavis backs Ramayana for Academy Award
"I will be disappointed if the Academy Award doesn’t come to Ramayana," Fadnavis said, Hindustan Times reported.
The new facility marks a major milestone. Prime One kicks off the initial stage of Prime Focus Studio's growth plans at Mumbai's Film City. At the event, Fadnavis outlined his goal to turn Maharashtra into an international entertainment center.
Prime Focus and the Maharashtra government previously announced infrastructure plans during the WAVES Summit. The two entities intend to build a Global Entertainment Ecosystem in Mumbai.
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj who played Lord Rama in the classic B.R. Chopra television show Ramayan, after watching the trailer said that Ranbir's film is "Oscar-worthy".
He lauded Kapoor’s physical and performance transformation. Bharadwaj described the lead actor as "at par with Ranveer Singh".
Sharing the trailer poster on Instagram, Bharadwaj wrote, "My views on Ramayan trailer – 100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat’s next gift to the world cinema after Satyajit Ray & Shekhar Kapur. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP."
Ramayana cast and release date
The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.
Namit Malhotra’s DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. DNEG, have backed the project.
Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, on November 6, while Part 2 will hit theatres during Diwali 2027.