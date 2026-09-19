Golmaal 5 Release Date: Rohit Shetty Confirms Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar's Big return

Golmaal 5 adds Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty's returning comedy gang.
Sharman Joshi returns to the Golmaal series after nearly two decades.
Rohit Shetty confirms January 2027 release for Golmaal 5.
Rohit Shetty has announced the Golmaal 5 release date, confirming that the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise is officially headed to theatres. The film brings back several familiar faces from the series, while Akshay Kumar joins the cast for the first time. Sharman Joshi is also returning after nearly two decades.
Golmaal 5 cast brings back familiar faces
Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Gopal, with Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor also returning to the franchise. Sharman Joshi, who played Laxman in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, is making his comeback after sitting out the subsequent films.
Akshay Kumar is the major new addition to the ensemble. His association with the project was announced in March, when he joined the returning cast in a video shared on social media. His character has not been fully revealed, although reports have speculated that he could play the antagonist.
Golmaal 5 marks two decades of the franchise
The fifth film follows Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again. The franchise began in 2006 and has since become one of Rohit Shetty's most recognisable comedy series. The new film is expected to continue the ensemble-driven format built around Devgn and the returning cast.
Production began in Ooty in April, with the makers sharing a video from the shoot. By August, reports indicated that the dialogue portions had been completed while two songs, including the title track, were still pending.
Shetty has also described the franchise's appeal in terms of laughter, fun, joy and family. The filmmaker previously credited the audience for the series' 20-year journey and acknowledged that the films have sometimes entertained and sometimes disappointed viewers. The announcement ends months of speculation after December release reports were denied.
When is Golmaal 5 releasing?
The wait for the Golmaal 5 release date is now over. Shetty confirmed on Saturday that the film will arrive in cinemas on January 8, 2027. The announcement was accompanied by a new motion poster and a teaser, officially setting up the next chapter of the comedy franchise.