Vibe Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu Film Opens Slow, Matches Madgaon Express With ₹1.50 Crore

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The film earned ₹1.50 crore net in India, matching the opening of Madgaon Express while staying ahead of Ek Din and Main Vaapas Aaunga on their first days.

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Vibe Box Office Collection Day 1 Photo: YouTuve
Summary of this article

  • Vibe box office Day 1 collections reached ₹1.50 crore net in India.

  • Kunal Kemmu's film recorded 13.38 per cent overall opening-day occupancy.

  • Vibe matched Madgaon Express while beating two recent Bollywood openings.

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe has recorded a modest opening at the domestic box office, with Vibe's box office Day 1 collections reaching ₹1.50 crore nett, according to Sacnilk. The action-comedy recorded an overall occupancy of 13.38 per cent across 3,194 shows. Despite the slow start, the film opened ahead of Ek Din and Main Vaapas Aaunga, which earned ₹1.15 crore each on their respective opening days.

Vibe box office day 1 collections and occupancy

The film started with 6 per cent occupancy during morning shows before improving to 11.31 per cent in the afternoon and 13.92 per cent in the evening. Night shows recorded the strongest turnout at 22.31 per cent, suggesting that audience interest picked up later in the day. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru were among the markets that recorded notable occupancy during the opening day.

Interestingly, Vibe has matched the ₹1.50 crore opening recorded by Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express. That film also began its theatrical run on a modest note before gaining more attention during its later run and subsequent streaming release.

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Vibe faces competition at the box office

Vibe is competing with Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra, which also arrived in theatres alongside Kemmu's film. The two releases are entering a market where several films are already competing for screens and audiences.

Written and directed by Kemmu, Vibe stars him alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta. The story follows friends Hardik and Bugs, whose ordinary lives are disrupted when they become involved in a high-stakes mission connected to Indian intelligence agencies.

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The film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a runtime of around two hours and 25 minutes.

Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta in Vibe trailer - YouTube
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Vibe was released in theatres on September 18.

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