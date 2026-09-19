Vibe Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu Film Opens Slow, Matches Madgaon Express With ₹1.50 Crore

Vibe box office day 1 collections and occupancy

The film started with 6 per cent occupancy during morning shows before improving to 11.31 per cent in the afternoon and 13.92 per cent in the evening. Night shows recorded the strongest turnout at 22.31 per cent, suggesting that audience interest picked up later in the day. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru were among the markets that recorded notable occupancy during the opening day.