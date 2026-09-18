Sway DaSafo, Mobo-Winning British Rapper, Dead At 44

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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The post was shared alongside a throwback video of the artist accepting the MOBO award.

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Sway DaSafo dies
British rapper and producer Sway DaSafo dies Photo: Instagram/Sway DaSafo
Summary of this article

  • A close friend of Sway DaSafo confirmed that he died at his home in Ghana.

  • The news has sent shockwaves across the hip hop community as the rapper had celebrated his 44th birthday just 12 days ago.

  • He had also celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut album This is My Demo.

British rapper Sway DaSafo is no more. He was 44. The news of his demise was announced on Thursday (September 17) in an Instagram post by the Music of Black Origin – or MOBO – Awards, an annual event that celebrates Black music and culture.

Sway DaSafo dies

The statement read: "We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sway," the caption read. "Sway will always hold a special place in MOBO history. In 2005, still independent and without a debut album released, he won Best Hip-Hop Act at the MOBO Awards, beating global heavyweights including 50 Cent and The Game.

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"It was a huge moment. Not just for Sway, but for UK Hip Hop," the post continued. "At a time when British rappers were still fighting to be recognised alongside their US counterparts, his win made a real statement about the talent, creativity and potential coming out of the UK."

The post also highlighted DaSafo's legacy "as an artist and champion of British music," as well as his role in the MOBO organisation as a whole.

The statement concluded, "Our love and deepest condolences go out to his family, loved ones, friends and everyone who grew up with and was inspired by his music. Rest in peace, Sway. 🕊️❤️ #SwayDasafo"

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The post was shared alongside a throwback video of the artist accepting the MOBO award.

Sway DaSafo death reason

According to The Guardian, a close friend of DaSafo's said he died at his residence in Ghana. However, the cause of death hasn't been revealed.

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Who was Sway DaSafo?

Born Derek Andrew Safo in North London on September 5, 1982, to Ghanaian parents, DaSafo was known for his versatile hip-hop and rap music. He was also a producer. He started his career with Phynix Crew and One and later pursued his solo career.

In his career spanning over decades, DaSafo released five studio albums and two EPs. His 2006 single Little Derek reached No. 30 on the UK Singles Chart.

DaSafo collaborated with Senegalese-American artist Akon and his label Konvict Music. The latter featured on DaSafo's 2008 album The Signature LP.

DaSafo also acted in Top Boy and The Grind with Jamie Foreman, Danny John-Jules and Zoe Tapper.

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