Country Music Legend Tommy Detamore Dead At 70

Country musician Tommy Detamore has died.
He was 70.
His wife broke the news of his sudden passing on a social media post.
Country music producer, pedal steel guitarist and engineer Tommy Detamore has passed away at the age of 70.
"Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in Country Music. Not to mention the love of my life," his wife, Sandra Detamore. wrote on an Aug. 6 Facebook post. "His work has and will always leave a lasting mark in the country music community."
Sandra On Tommy's Passing
She affirmed that his "God-given gift for playing and producing music" was instrumental in moulding the genre country music fans enjoy today. Sandra also shared photos of Tommy alone and with his wife and son in her post. She did not reveal Tommy’s cause of death.
"My son and I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever," Sandra wrote. "Please continue to pray for me and my family and our Drama Kids Staff as we figure out how to honor my beloved 'Steelman.'"
She added: "I want to make sure he is celebrated with family and friends and the community. This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden. Lastly, thank you, Lord Jesus, for allowing me to love and be loved by Tommy. I know where he is and I thank you and one day I too will be with him again in our mansion in the sky."
Over a career crossing 30 years, Detamore established himself as one of country music's central proponents. His career breakthrough arrived in a blaze when he moved to Texas to play steel guitar for Darrell McCall in 1981. He worked with a wide range of artists, including Ray Price, Johnny Bush, Dallas Wayne, Ronnie Milsap, Raul Malo, The Texas Tornadoes, Tony Booth and Robert Earl Keen.
He was named a member of the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame.