Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Film Opens With Rs 1 Crore

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The Amit Rai directorial earned Rs 0.85 crore net from 844 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 1.02 crore on its opening day.

Ohh My Dog
Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 1 Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ohh My Dog earned Rs 0.85 crore net on Day 1.

  • The film recorded 844 shows across India on opening day.

  • Its India gross collection reached Rs 1.02 crore.

Ohh My Dog's Box Office Collection Day 1 stands at Rs 0.85 crore net across India, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The film has recorded the collection across 844 shows, taking its India gross to approximately Rs 1.02 crore so far. The Pankaj Tripathi-led film has therefore opened to a modest start at the box office.

Ohh My Dog Plot, Cast And Budget

Written and directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog is a Hindi thriller backed by Rajesh Bhardwaj, Amit Rai and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions. Máté Herbai serves as the cinematographer while Suvir Nath has handled the editing.

The film centres on a young child and a stray dog who develop a close bond. As they begin sharing their lives, their relationship explores the emotional connection between humans and animals and how companionship can transform lives.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey, Maahi Rai and Sulakhyana Baruah. The performances have received attention, with the actors bringing their respective characters to life.

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By Aishani Biswas

Ohh My Dog has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 8 crore. The film’s theatrical run will now determine whether it can build momentum beyond its opening day.

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Ohh My Dog Release Date And OTT Details

Ohh My Dog was initially scheduled to release on July 31 but was postponed by a week amid competition for screens. It finally arrived in cinemas on August 7, 2026.

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An OTT release is expected within a month, although an official streaming platform and date have not been announced yet.

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