Taylor Swift Song Removed From Donald Trump’s TikTok After Campaign Uses ‘August’

Taylor Swift’s song August was removed from a Team Trump TikTok video.
Team Trump’s account has approximately 14 million TikTok followers.
Father Figure was previously removed from another Trump campaign video.
Taylor Swift’s song August has been removed from a TikTok video posted by Donald Trump’s campaign account after the track was used alongside footage of the US president and Melania Trump. The video had been posted four days earlier and featured the couple watching fireworks from a balcony.
Taylor Swift’s August removed from Team Trump TikTok
The Team Trump video carried a caption sarcastically suggesting that Taylor would be pleased her song had been used. It also included hashtags referring to Swift, MAGA and August. Text displayed over the footage described the mood of being in August with Donald Trump as president.
Fans noticed on Friday evening that Swift’s 2020 Folklore track had disappeared from the video. In the US version of TikTok, viewers are now shown a copyright notice stating that the sound has not been made available in their country.
The Team Trump account has around 14 million followers and was created ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. It has continued posting regularly since Trump returned to the White House for a second term. Representatives for Swift and Trump have been approached for comment.
Donald Trump previously used other Taylor Swift songs
This is not the first time a Swift song has been removed from a Team Trump video. Father Figure, which was used in a campaign post uploaded on November 6, 2025, has also had its audio removed. However, another video posted a day ago featuring a version of Red still had its audio available.
Trump’s relationship with Swift has also been contentious. In September 2024, he posted that he hated the singer after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president.
A month earlier, Trump had shared AI-generated images falsely suggesting Swift supported his presidential campaign. One image portrayed Swift as Uncle Sam with a message claiming she wanted people to vote for Trump. Trump later said he was not concerned about being sued over the images, describing them as creations made by others.