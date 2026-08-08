Weekly Horoscope For August 9–15, 2026: Promotions Shine For Virgo, Fresh Opportunities Boost Sagittarius And Capricorn

Weekly Horoscope ( August 9, 2026 - August 15, 2026): This Weekly Horoscope provides astrological guidance for all twelve zodiac signs, highlighting key trends in career, finances, health, relationships, education, and personal development. The week encourages patience, disciplined efforts, thoughtful financial planning, and positive communication. While some may experience professional growth and new opportunities, others are advised to focus on health, family responsibilities, and careful decision-making. Overall, the planetary influences support steady progress, personal growth, and balanced actions throughout the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
If you suffer from asthma, you should always have your inhaler close at hand because Jupiter is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign. Additionally, if you want to improve your health, you should try practising yoga and meditation. This week will bring about considerable gains in your health. Nevertheless, in order to accomplish this, you will need to push yourself beyond your comfort zone and engage in activities that demand physical exertion. In light of the fact that Ketu is currently positioned in the fifth house of your Moon sign, if you are already in a relationship, you will need to work on improving your relationship with your partner throughout this week. With their assistance, you will only be able to create large financial benefits if you take this course of action.
Keeping this in mind, proceed with your efforts in the direction that is most appropriate. During this time, you will be encouraged to take part in a variety of social activities, such as performing duties around the house, and you might even consider organising a pilgrimage with your family. Taking this into consideration will afford you the chance to engage in introspection. You can be troubled by recurring disagreements within your family, and the bad impact that these conflicts have on you will also be detrimental to your professional life. It is imperative that you refrain from overthinking the problem and instead wait for the unfavourable circumstances to pass before taking any action. This week is going to be very beneficial for pupils, as your parents are going to be delighted with the effort that you have put in. Because of this, it is possible that they will give you a brand new laptop or book. From this point forward, you will be able to concentrate more intently on your studies than you were before able to.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9, 18
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
People who believed that you were too old to learn new things will be proven wrong this week as a result of your superb health. You are going to have an abundance of excitement and passion, which will make it simple for you to learn everything thanks to your keen and active mind. As a result of Ketu's position in the fourth house of your Moon sign, motorists will need to drive with a heightened level of caution during this week. Because of your propensity to break driving regulations, such as chatting on the phone, speeding, and other infractions, you are likely to incur significant fines. The result of this could be a loss of time as well as monetary resources.
In the event that you have been dealing with an old court matter, this week will likely see the rewards of your hard work, which will be a good ruling. As a result, you should continue to try without stopping and wait for the appropriate moment. You might be able to make your dream come true this week if you've been yearning to travel to another country. It is possible that you will be required to travel for work-related reasons at some point. You may rest assured that you will make a big profit and enhance your career if you do this. Without any hesitation, you should proceed with your efforts. There is a good chance that this week will be highly successful for kids who were born under this sign. Over the course of this week, you will also achieve success in competitive examinations, and your morale will remain high. Keep yourself away from all sources of stress in this circumstance, and only allow negative thoughts to enter your mind under any circumstances.
Lucky Colours: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, you should make sure to include warm items in your diet if you reside in a location that is normally cold. You could also try eating nuts for this purpose. Additionally, stay away from regions that are overly dusty and consume only food that has been prepared at home. Despite the fact that you are aware of the significance of money, there is no question that you have been spending your money in an irresponsible manner. You may have to pay the price for mistakes you made in the past this week. Due to the fact that Saturn is located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, there will be numerous instances in which a member of your immediate family will want financial assistance, but you will be unable to provide it. The relationship that you have with them can get strained as a result of this. You frequently ask for more than you are able to provide, which might lead to complications.
This week, however, you are not permitted to engage in such behaviour. If you do not, you run the risk of losing your reputation. For this reason, you should only commit to undertaking projects that you are able to finish. At work, there is a possibility that someone will interfere with any strategy or plan that you have previously devised in order to accomplish your objectives and tasks. Because of this, you will experience a great deal of difficulty; thus, you should keep your eyes open and be aware of the actions that are taking place. This week, a lot of students might decide to take a trip with their loved ones or friends in order to recharge their batteries. Nevertheless, before you make such preparations, it is recommended that you finish all of the homework that is still outstanding.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, it is recommended that you make an effort to enhance your health in addition to meeting your work obligations. It would appear that this period is beneficial to your health. You may experience an increase in the amount of work you have to do throughout the middle of this week due to Jupiter's position in the first house of your moon sign. Having said that, you must not let the pressure that you are under at this workplace overwhelm you. The placement of Saturn in the ninth house of your Moon sign implies that people who are currently employed will have an increase in their income this week. Therefore, it is recommended that they put their money into tiny investments because doing so will provide them the opportunity to make a profit and would assist them in securing their future.
This week, you will earn the respect of the people around you. Nevertheless, it is possible that your siblings' health will be terrible at this period, which will need you to spend some of your money on them. On the other hand, doing all of your family obligations during this period will not only earn you respect and honour at home, but it will also save you time. It is possible that you will have feelings of full isolation for a period of time during this week. It's possible that your coworkers or colleagues will be willing to lend a hand during this time. On the other hand, you shouldn't have too high of expectations for them because they won't be able to offer much aid. It is also possible that you will travel overseas for educational purposes throughout this week. In a nutshell, this week is encouraging you to put in more effort, so put in the effort and keep moving forward so that you can bring glory to both yourself and your family.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
You are going to experience a comeback of your lost confidence and vigour this week. As a consequence of this, any challenges that you have encountered in the past when it comes to making decisions will vanish, and you will be able to both exhibit your knowledge and make decisions that are appropriate. In light of the fact that Jupiter is currently positioned in the twelfth house in accordance with your Moon sign, any past investments that you have made could become a significant cause of difficulty for you this week, since this could result in monetary losses. For this reason, it is best to refrain from making hasty decisions and instead approach things with caution. Over the course of this week, there is a good possibility that your father's health will undergo beneficial changes. As a consequence of this, you will find yourself spending time with him and talking about a variety of subjects that pertain to the home.
You will not only be able to strengthen your friendship with him, but you will also be able to offer him support during this endeavour. By virtue of Saturn's position in the ninth house, which corresponds to your Moon sign, this week will expedite the growth of your professional career in comparison to the weeks that came before it. Therefore, if you are a businessman, you can find yourself in a position where you suddenly have the chance to meet new customers and investors and win them over. In the meantime, individuals who are employed will have their coworkers make an effort to better understand them during this time and will provide their full support and assistance. Your educational horoscope indicates that this week will be particularly beneficial for pupils who have aspirations of attending school in another country. Additionally, this period will be especially advantageous for students who are pursuing studies in fashion or other creative disciplines, as this time will provide them with a great deal of opportunity to achieve success in their educational endeavours.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, if you have been experiencing symptoms of diseases such as acidity, heartburn, and arthritis, you will find some alleviation as a result of Saturn's placement in the seventh house according to your Moon sign. Nevertheless, it is recommended that you take precautions against less serious illnesses, such as the common cold and influenza, which can appear at any time. During this week, you should refrain from engaging in difficult financial plans and spending more than you can afford to. If you do not take this precaution, you may incur considerable financial losses. When it comes to concerns concerning finances, you might also wish to seek the guidance of members of your family, your father, or someone who is similar to you. It is possible that you may find yourself taking a break from work this week in order to finish a household duty that has been outstanding for a long time.
This is because Rahu is located in the sixth house according to your Moon sign. Because of this, you will need to devote a little bit more time than you normally would in order to finish it. In spite of this, your family will be pretty delighted with the efforts that you have made. As a result of the placement of the majority of planets in your zodiac sign, it is highly probable that some of you will be experiencing a pleasant career change or a transfer that you have been hoping for during this time period. On the other hand, in order to accomplish this, you will need to establish a positive relationship with your superiors from the very beginning. You are likely to achieve favourable and fruitful outcomes as a consequence of the effort that you have put forth this week. Therefore, you should be ready to put in a lot of effort right from the beginning, and you should make sure that your efforts are concentrated on your education while you are also working harder.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
There is a good chance that your health will be outstanding this week because Saturn is currently located in the sixth house according to your Moon sign. You will be bursting with energy and will not spare any effort in order to do every activity in an effective manner. As a result, you will need to exercise self-control and refrain from concentrating on things that are not vital. Because Jupiter is currently located in the tenth house, which corresponds to your Moon sign, this week will be far more favourable than usual for financial investments. Nevertheless, you should steer clear of any hazards that might be appealing. To attain financial success while making advancement in life, it is essential to invest only after receiving sound guidance. Over the course of this week, you will need to develop a heightened level of control over your words and speech.
There is a possibility that you will say something to a member of your family that will prompt them to misunderstand what you are saying, which will then lead to a disagreement. This coming week, your earlier efforts will be rewarded, and your superiors will give you recognition and a promotion as a result of your exceptional performance. In spite of the fact that every advancement carries with it a sense of superiority, the likelihood of something similar occurring to you is also visible. As a result, if you are given a promotion that is favourable, you should refrain from allowing your ego to take control. There is a possibility that students will find their minds diverted from their studies this week, with the primary cause being an event that involves their families. In a circumstance like this, rather than squandering time, you should withdraw into seclusion and concentrate on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This year, your health will be better than normal, and you will feel revitalised as a result of Jupiter's placement in the ninth house of your Moon sign—the house that represents your Moon. As a result of your upbeat demeanour, you will be observed laughing and joking freely with other people during this particular period of time. In the course of this week, several people's lives may be impacted by unforeseen occurrences, which may prompt you to spend extravagantly and even organise parties for other people. On the other hand, you should avoid making hasty choices during this period of time since you will later learn that you have squandered more money than was required.
During the course of this week, it is possible that your children may be observed insulting or showing obscene behaviour toward a third party or an outsider in front of you, which may result in embarrassment in front of other people. On the other hand, because Saturn is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, it is recommended that you sit down with your children and make an effort to reason with them rather than resorting to punishment. At work, your coworkers or other individuals may require a significant amount of your time. It is also important to check that your work will not be impacted before making any promises to them in a hurry. If you are generous and nice, there is a possibility that someone at work could take advantage of your generosity. Students may face the anger of their teachers this week because there is a probability that you will not comprehend a subject as effectively as they anticipate you to do. Your reputation may potentially suffer as a result of this in their eyes.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
During this week, natives of the sign of Sagittarius are encouraged to move forward with confidence while maintaining a practical approach. Your enthusiasm will assist you in overcoming delays that have been impacting your plans, according to the planetary forces that are presenting themselves. You may be required to take on more responsibilities; nevertheless, these will ultimately have the effect of enhancing your reputation and opening up new prospects in the weeks to come. Have faith in your gut feelings, but try to avoid making hasty decisions without giving careful consideration to every aspect. Within the context of your professional life, this is an ideal time to demonstrate your abilities and leadership traits.
The individuals who are looking for a new job or promotion might get some encouraging news or helpful advice from a person who holds a position of authority. Instead of rushing into new entrepreneurial endeavours, owners of businesses should concentrate on improving partnerships that already exist. There is a good chance that students who were born under the sign of Sagittarius would enjoy increased concentration and determination. Revisiting crucial concepts, getting ready for competitive examinations, or finishing up outstanding assignments are all terrific ways to spend this week. Making consistent efforts will prove to be more rewarding than making preparations at the last minute. In terms of finances, the week continues to be balanced. Even while one's salary might remain stable, one might incur unanticipated costs associated with travel or household bills. You will be able to preserve your financial security if you create a budget with care and refrain from making impulsive purchases.
The planning of investments for the long term is preferred over taking speculative risks. In terms of the personal side of things, members of the family will be supportive, and having meaningful conversations can help develop connections. If you have been putting off an important conversation, this week is the perfect time to talk things out and find a peaceful solution to any misconceptions that may have arisen. Health calls for a decent amount of attention. Because of the potential for a hectic schedule to result in physical exhaustion or muscle stiffness, it is necessary to sleep and exercise properly and consistently. Restoring both mental and physical energy can be accomplished by engaging in activities such as meditation or spending short periods of time outside. Generally speaking, this week has been one of consistent advancement rather than significant shifts. Possessing patience, optimism, and the ability to act in a disciplined manner will establish a solid foundation for future success.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
The placement of Jupiter in the seventh house of your Moon sign will result in an improvement in your health this week compared to the previous week. This improvement in your health will also result in a significant improvement in your overall mood. Most likely, this indicates that you will make a full recovery from chronic ailments this year. In addition, during this time period, your life will be brimming with vitality. Because Saturn is located in the third house of your Moon sign, the beginning of this week may be positive for your financial problems. However, by the conclusion of the week, you may incur financial bills that will cause you grief. This is because Saturn is in the third house of your Moon sign this week. Utilise a planned approach to spending your money from the very beginning to the very finish.
This week, your family may experience a great deal of misery as a result of your numerous negative habits and your propensity to live life according to your own terms. As a consequence of this, you can be subjected to a multitude of lectures about morality from various members of your family. Not only will this cause you to be obstinate, but it will also have a detrimental effect on the connections you have. Professionals are going to have a productive week ahead of them. Your ability to develop outstanding observational and analytical skills will be considerably aided by the presence of multiple planets throughout this time period, which will be of tremendous use to you in your professional progress. You might feel a sense of competition if you notice that a child is doing well at school this week. As a consequence of this, you will find that you can devote your time to your studies, which you had previously given up to activities such as watching television or playing sports. As your family witnesses this unexpected and good shift within you, they will also experience feelings of delight and happiness.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
As a result of Ketu's placement in the seventh house of your Moon sign, you will need to begin each day of this week with some form of physical activity, whether it is yoga, exercise, or other fitness routines. It is possible to maintain your health and the health of those you care about by encouraging your family to do the same. When you wake up in the morning, you have the opportunity to begin feeling good about yourself and to keep a great attitude throughout the rest of the day. You should make this practice a regular part of your regimen and include it in your everyday routine. This week, anyone born under this sign, particularly women, will need to exercise extra caution when speaking and making financial transactions. This is especially true for women. Because of your lack of guilt, it is likely that a member of your family will approach you with a request for financial assistance, and you might be unable to say no.
During this week, you and your elders can bring up the possibility of getting a new home or automobile. Not only will you receive their support, but they will also give their assistance to you in the event that you might require financial assistance. There will be a lot of challenges that you will have to overcome in your working life, and it won't be easy to do so. Therefore, from the beginning of this week onwards, you should keep your composure and face every issue with the same attitude. You won't be able to locate a solution until you reach that point. It is likely that you will come across a great deal of prospects for achievement this week if you are concerned about higher education. In addition, those individuals who have recently finished their studies and are currently seeking work are likely to come across chances that are advantageous during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Deep Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
The beginning of this week will be favourable for your health because Jupiter is currently located in the fifth house of the sign that your Moon is associated with. During this period, advantageous shifts are going to take place. As a consequence of this, you can choose to sign up for a membership at a fitness centre. Due to the fact that Rahu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, the planetary alignments also suggest that you might be subject to some unwelcome expenditures during this period of time. On the other hand, if your income continues to rise, you won't have to worry about these expenses anymore, and you'll be able to afford some of the things that you consider to be luxuries. In light of this, it is essential to ensure that there is a balance between one's income and expenditures. As a result of the ill health of a member of the family, there is a possibility that a vacation that was scheduled previously for the family could be postponed earlier this week.
You and your children might experience some degree of unhappiness as a result of this. As a result of the fact that your efforts will undoubtedly be rewarded in the office, there is a high probability that your income will improve significantly this week. By doing so, you will ensure that you achieve the favourable outcomes that you genuinely deserve. However, throughout this period, you should avoid leaving any task unfinished due to ego, since this could potentially cause you to run into problems. During the course of this week, there is a risk that certain unfavourable activities will divert the attention of certain students, and as a consequence, they might not do as well as they would have liked. Therefore, in order to prevent circumstances like these as much as possible, you will need to ensure that you keep a healthy balance between your pursuit of academics and other interests.
Lucky Colour: Pastel Green
Lucky Number: 7