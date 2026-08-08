Weekly Horoscope For August 9–15, 2026: Promotions Shine For Virgo, Fresh Opportunities Boost Sagittarius And Capricorn

This week, you will earn the respect of the people around you. Nevertheless, it is possible that your siblings' health will be terrible at this period, which will need you to spend some of your money on them. On the other hand, doing all of your family obligations during this period will not only earn you respect and honour at home, but it will also save you time. It is possible that you will have feelings of full isolation for a period of time during this week. It's possible that your coworkers or colleagues will be willing to lend a hand during this time. On the other hand, you shouldn't have too high of expectations for them because they won't be able to offer much aid. It is also possible that you will travel overseas for educational purposes throughout this week. In a nutshell, this week is encouraging you to put in more effort, so put in the effort and keep moving forward so that you can bring glory to both yourself and your family.