Joan Jett Calls Off Concert Tour After Surgery

Joan Jett is focusing on healing from her surgery.
She has cancelled her upcoming concerts.
The singer had a surgery on a fractured vertebra.
Joan Jett, the Bad Reputation singer, 67, underwent “orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae” due to a “recent injury,” her team announced in a message on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. Therefore, she’s canceling two shows she was scheduled to play next month.
“Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process,” said Jett’s team in a statement, according to People. “In close consultation with her doctors, Joan will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and in Louisville, KY on September 24th.
“While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing. She’s looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come,” the statement added.
No further details were shared about her injury.
Jett and her band, the Blackhearts, wrapped up their first UK tour in 16 years last month. On Monday, the rocker posted a video montage of their performances on Instagram, writing, “Thanks for the summer love Europe, can’t wait to come back".
Joan Jett's 2026 Appearances
When speaking to The Telegraph in June, Jett mulled on having toured “every year of my life since I’ve been in a band.” “So the touring I don’t mind. It’s the traveling that’s an ass-kicker, I’ll tell you,” Jett said. “As I get older, it’s not as easy to recuperate as when I was in my 20s.” She began the year with a trio of concerts in January in New Zealand. Those gigs were followed by a residency in Las Vegas and then a slew of festival appearances, including performances at the annual Beachlife and Bottlerock festivals in California.
Cheap Trick will substitute for fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett, who had to cancel her show next month at Pacific Amphitheatre,