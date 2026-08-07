Joan Jett Calls Off Concert Tour After Surgery

When speaking to The Telegraph in June, Jett mulled on having toured “every year of my life since I’ve been in a band.” “So the touring I don’t mind. It’s the traveling that’s an ass-kicker, I’ll tell you,” Jett said. “As I get older, it’s not as easy to recuperate as when I was in my 20s.” She began the year with a trio of concerts in January in New Zealand. Those gigs were followed by a residency in Las Vegas and then a slew of festival appearances, including performances at the annual Beachlife and Bottlerock festivals in California.