Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Opens To ₹90 Lakh

Daayra earned an estimated ₹90 lakh on its opening day.
Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller recorded 11.65% occupancy on Friday.
Vibe opened ahead with ₹1.29 crore despite a slow start.
Daayra's box office collection day 1 figures point to a slow opening for Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller, which brings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran together for the first time. The film, centred on two police officers dealing with the aftermath of a rape-murder case and a controversial encounter, has recorded an estimated India net collection of ₹90 lakh on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.
Daayra box office collection day 1 shows slow start
The film recorded an India occupancy of 11.65% on Friday across 2,238 shows. Daayra has been released in both Hindi and Malayalam, with the Hindi version accounting for the bulk of its reported earnings. The Malayalam version has contributed only a negligible amount so far.
The opening numbers put the film behind Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, which also arrived in cinemas on Friday. The comedy-action film, starring Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava, earned ₹1.29 crore on day one.
Daayra: what is Kareena Kapoor’s film about?
Daayra follows two police officers, Ajooni and Raman, whose lives become entangled after a controversial encounter killing linked to the investigation of a brutal rape and murder. As the case unfolds, the two officers are forced to confront questions about justice, duty and where the line between following the law and doing what feels right should be drawn.
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Ajooni, while Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as Raman. The film marks their first collaboration and brings together the Hindi film star and the Malayalam actor in a crime drama built around a morally complicated investigation. Meghna Gulzar has directed the film, with the story also focusing on the institutional pressures faced by those involved in the case.
The cast also includes Kshitee Jog and Trupti Khamkar in key supporting roles. Rather than treating the central case as a straightforward police procedural, Daayra uses the investigation to explore conflicting ideas of accountability and justice.
Outlook India gave Daayra 3 out of 5 stars, noting that the film works best when it allows its investigation and moral questions to develop without rushing to easy answers. The review also praised Kareena and Prithviraj for bringing complexity to their respective characters.
Daayra and Vibe both released in theatres on September 18, putting the two films in direct competition at the box office.