Karan Johar Meets Prince William Ahead Of Earthshot Prize Mumbai Ceremony

Karan Johar and Prince William discussed India's rainfall concerns in London.
Earthshot Prize 2026 features 15 finalists across five environmental categories.
Five Earthshot winners will receive £1 million each to scale solutions.
Karan Johar and Prince William discussed India's rainfall concerns, farmers and environmental solutions during a meeting in London ahead of the 2026 Earthshot Prize. The conversation took place as preparations continue for the sixth annual ceremony, which will bring the global environmental award to Mumbai for the first time.
Prince William discusses India's rainfall and water concerns
During their conversation, Prince William spoke about the impact of inadequate rainfall on farmers and water supplies in India. He said prolonged periods without proper rain had left farmers struggling and placed pressure on water resources. The situation, he added, was making more people recognise water as a precious resource. Karan agreed that water concerns were increasingly being discussed in India.
The pair also discussed the environmental solutions being recognised by this year’s Earthshot Prize. The 2026 finalists include projects focused on areas such as wildfire detection, electric mobility, ocean protection and climate action.
Karan Johar To Host Earthshot Prize In Mumbai
Karan has been confirmed as the host of the Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai. This year's programme features 15 finalists, with five winners set to receive £1 million each to help scale their environmental solutions. The Earthshot Prize has said the 2026 finalists were selected from nearly 7,000 nominations across 169 countries.
Prince William recalled Mumbai's energy and vibrancy during the discussion and highlighted India's strong record at the Earthshot Prize. The organisation says India is home to seven Earthshot finalists, including four previous winners, more than any other country.
Karan also pointed to the commercial potential of environmental innovations, saying the prize creates opportunities to connect philanthropy with business incentives. Prince William agreed that many of the recognised solutions are being developed as viable businesses capable of attracting investment.
The Earthshot Prize Summit will also form part of the Mumbai programme, bringing together environmental leaders, innovators, funders, businesses and communities. The Awards Night will take place on November 17, when the five 2026 winners will be announced.