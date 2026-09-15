Visa Hurdles For Indian Athletes Ahead Of Asian Games? 4-5 Yet To Get Japan Clearance

Around 4-5 Indian athletes are yet to receive their Japan visas
AFI are hopeful the issue will be resolved soon and may seek government help
Most of the 74-member team are training at the University of Tsukuba before travelling to Nagoya on September 21
Some members of India's 74-strong athletics contingent are still waiting for their visas to Japan, with most of the team already in the country for an acclimatisation camp ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
Around four to five athletes are yet to receive their visa clearance, according to PTI, but the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon. The federation are also likely to approach the government for assistance in expediting the visa process.
“VFS, a leading visa and passport administration outsourcing company, has insisted that applications should be done at the places where the passports are issued. We are hoping that it will be sorted soon,” a source told PTI.
The athletics events at the Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 23, leaving the affected athletes with limited time to join the rest of the contingent in Japan.
The athletes awaiting their visas may consequently have to spend less time at the acclimatisation camp or travel directly to Nagoya once their clearance comes through.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian athletics contingent have reached the University of Tsukuba, near Tokyo, where they will train until September 20.
The team are scheduled to travel to Nagoya on September 21, two days before the athletics competitions get underway at the Asian Games.
India will field a 74-member athletics contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the team using the camp near Tokyo to acclimatise and prepare for the competition.