Cristiano Ronaldo Demands Lifetime Stadium Bans For Fans Taunting Ruben Neves—Will Football Finally Draw The Line?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday demanded the Saudi Pro League impose lifetime stadium bans on fans who mocked Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves over the death of his late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota during a match at Al Taawoun, asserting that football must set strict limits against such fan behaviour

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Cristiano Ronaldo Demands Lifetime Stadium Bans For Fans Taunting Ruben Neves—Will Football Finally Draw The Line?
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo called on the Saudi Pro League to impose lifetime bans on fans chanting about the late Diogo Jota to taunt Rúben Neves

  • The incident occurred during Al Hilal's 6-0 win against Al Taawoun at the latter's home ground on Saturday

  • Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves responded to the chants on the pitch with sarcastic gestures and condemned the fans post-match

Cristiano Ronaldo has called on the Saudi Pro League to hand out lifetime stadium bans to any supporter found to have joined chants mocking Rúben Neves over Diogo Jota during a match on Saturday.

The taunting came at Al Taawoun’s home ground during Al Hilal’s 6-0 victory. Jota was killed in July 2025 when the car he was in with his brother crashed in Zamora, Spain. Ronaldo and Neves were both international teammates of Jota.

Matchday Incident

Videos circulating on social media on Saturday showed Neves standing beside Al Hilal teammate Crysencio Summerville as he prepared for a free kick, with audible chants of “Jota, Jota, Jota” coming from the stands.

Neves responded directly to the crowd. He clapped mockingly, flashed a thumbs-up at the stands, and gestured toward the heavens. Neves then touched his eye before aiming his finger at the section responsible for the taunts.

After the match, the midfielder walked through the mixed zone and told reporters: “I just hope they don't go to pray later after what they did.”

Ronaldo's Demand

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Ronaldo demanded swift penalties. The Al Nassr forward, who featured in numerous Portugal matches alongside Neves and Jota, urged the Saudi Pro League to sanction spectators involved in the taunts.

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behavior. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again,” he wrote in a comment on an Instagram post showing footage of the incident.

Also Read: ‘There Was No Player Better Than Me’: Mbappe Makes Bold Ballon D'Or Claim, Cites Messi And Ronaldo Record

Neves And Jota

Neves and Jota grew close after playing together in youth teams for Portugal and Porto before becoming teammates at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neves was a pallbearer at Jota’s funeral. He also inherited Jota’s Portugal No. 21 shirt last year.

Al Hilal Victory

Al Hilal retained top spot in the Saudi Pro League with a 6-0 win over Al Taawoun. Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat trick and England’s Ollie Watkins netted a brace.

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