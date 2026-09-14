England Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the series opener between England and Sri Lanka in Southampton

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Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
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England will host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series beginning Tuesday, September 15, after a clean sweep of Pakistan in a three-Test series. The two sides will then play an ODI series once the T20Is finish.

England have not lost a series since India hammered them in 2025. Since that defeat, they have won four of their five bilateral series. The only exception was South Africa, against whom the series ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka also arrive with confidence. Their last series came against West Indies. Led by Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka recovered after falling 0-1 behind and won the series. However, Charith Asalanka will be leading Sri Lanka in this series.

England have already beaten Sri Lanka convincingly this year. On their earlier tour of Sri Lanka, England won all three matches and clean-swept the hosts. They would also draw a lot of confidence from their last series against world champions India, where the latter looked off-colour.

Also Read: Team India Suffer Massive Blow As Star Spinner Ruled Out Of Afghanistan T20Is: Report

All you need to know about England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I

When and where will the England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I match between England Vs Sri Lanka will be played at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, September 15.

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What Is The Head-To-Head Record Between England And Sri Lanka In T20I?

Total Matches Player: 18

England: 14

Sri Lanka: 4

What time will the England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between England and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between England Vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Preview, When And Where To Watch

How can fans watch the England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I online in India?

The 1st T20I between England Vs Sri Lanka will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website from 7 PM onwards.

Squads Of England And Sri Lanka For The Series

England: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, James Coles, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Aneurin Donald, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tharindu Ratnayake, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera.

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