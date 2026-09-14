Shafali-Smriti's Partnership, Charani-Deepti's Spin Web Helps India Clinch Asia Cup 2026 Title With Win Over Sri Lanka

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 4:49 pm

India won the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Electing to bat first, India posted an imposing 183/5, driven by a blistering 129-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma (68 off 39) and Smriti Mandhana (59 off 39). In response, Sri Lanka’s chase faltered against India’s disciplined spin attack. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani starred with 4/20 and Deepti Sharma claimed 3/19 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 111, handing India their record-extending eighth continental crown. Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her all-around brilliance, capping off an undefeated campaign for Harmanpreet Kaur's squad.