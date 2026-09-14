Shafali-Smriti's Partnership, Charani-Deepti's Spin Web Helps India Clinch Asia Cup 2026 Title With Win Over Sri Lanka

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India won the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Electing to bat first, India posted an imposing 183/5, driven by a blistering 129-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma (68 off 39) and Smriti Mandhana (59 off 39). In response, Sri Lanka’s chase faltered against India’s disciplined spin attack. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani starred with 4/20 and Deepti Sharma claimed 3/19 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 111, handing India their record-extending eighth continental crown. Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her all-around brilliance, capping off an undefeated campaign for Harmanpreet Kaur's squad.

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India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final
Team India cricketers during Women's Asia Cup 2026 | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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IND-W vs SL-W Final Dubai photos
India cricketers celebrate after a wicket during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Womens Asia Cup 2026 final pictures
Shree Charani grabs a catch during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Shafali Verma bowls during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Dubai International Cricket Stadium cricket photos
India cricketers celebrate after a wicket during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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India cricketers celebrate after a wicket during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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India cricketers celebrate after a wicket during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Richa Ghosh celebrates after a stumping during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Team India lifting the Womens Asia Cup 2026 trophy
Deepti Sharma celebrating after a wicket during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Shree Charani celebrating after a wicket during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma at the crease during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Shafali Verma in action during India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma walking out to bat during the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma at the crease during Women's Asia Cup 2026 India vs Sri Lanka final | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu at the toss during Women's Asia Cup 2026 | Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu with Women's Asia Cup Trophy | Photo: X/@ACCMedia1

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