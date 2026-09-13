Uniform Civil Code: Amit Shah Says 21 BJP-NDA States Will Introduce UCC Before 2029

Amit Shah said NDA governments in 21 states will introduce the Uniform Civil Code before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam have adopted UCC frameworks, while Goa has a separate long-standing common civil code.
Article 44 of the Constitution directs the state to endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code, but it is a Directive Principle rather than an enforceable fundamental right.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of “politics of performance” by moving India away from corruption, casteism and dynastic politics, according to PTI.
Shah, who had multiple engagements in the city, also asserted that NDA governments in 21 states will introduce Uniform Civil Code before 2029.
What Did Amit Shah Say About UCC?
Highlighting the government’s initiatives for women, he said, “Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states and I am confident that in the 21 BJP-NDA ruled states, we will introduce the UCC before 2029.” The next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for 2029.
The Union minister said the government had also given greater importance to Indian languages, resolved issues such as Article 370, Left-wing extremism and security challenges in the Northeast. Surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor had established a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, he said.
Addressing a press conference to announce a month-long campaign from September 17 to mark Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his rule in Gujarat and at the Centre, Shah said Modi’s tenure was studded with rare achievements, transforming India into a global powerhouse of security and economic might.
The campaign, ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ whose slogan is “Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva”, will seek to promote people’s participation in the goal of making India a developed country by 2047, he said.
Which States Have Introduced UCC?
Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam have adopted UCC frameworks, while Goa has a long-standing common civil code dating from the Portuguese period. Assam became the third BJP-ruled state to pass UCC legislation in May 2026. West Bengal was preparing its own UCC legislation as of June 2026. State frameworks differ, and Goa's system is historically distinct from the newer UCC laws.
UCC covers personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and succession. Article 44 of the Constitution directs the state to endeavour to secure a UCC, but it is a Directive Principle rather than an enforceable fundamental right.
The Constituent Assembly debates on Article 44 substantially reflect the core issues that separate those who support and oppose the Bill. In a nutshell, the need for a uniform code was spearheaded by K.M. Munshi, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer and B.R. Ambedkar, who founded their case predominantly on national unity, gender equality and a rationalised legal system. The fiercest opposition to the UCC emerged from three Muslim members of the Assembly—M. Muhammad Ismail, Mahboob Ali Baig and Naziruddin Ahmad.