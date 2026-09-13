Rahul Gandhi met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over breakfast in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present, while Anwar described Rahul as his “good friend”.
The meeting came a day after Anwar held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade, semiconductors, defence, infrastructure and other strategic areas.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting here and discussed India-Malaysia ties.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.
What Happened During Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With Anwar Ibrahim?
The Congress put out pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the breakfast meeting with Ibrahim. In a post on X, Ibrahim described Rahul as his “good friend” and said the brief meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on international and regional developments.
In a post on X, Ibrahim said, “Had the opportunity once again to meet my good friend, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Indian Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, this morning over breakfast. This brief meeting provided space for us to exchange views on the latest international and regional developments.”
What Did Modi And Anwar Discuss?
The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ibrahim held talks focusing on cooperation in the areas of trade, semiconductors, infrastructure and defence.
The two leaders had met on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Delhi.
In a post on X, Modi had said, “Maritime neighbours, close partners and a friendship powered by our people. Delighted to meet PM Anwar Ibrahim. India-Malaysia ties are moving into ambitious new areas like semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, infrastructure and talent mobility.”
“Our growing defence partnership, expanding two-way investments and deeper people-to-people links reflect the new momentum in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India and Malaysia will continue to work together and realise the full potential of this relationship,” he added.
The meeting came during Ibrahim's visit to New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, where Malaysia is participating as a BRICS partner country. Ibrahim had earlier met Modi at Hyderabad House, where the two leaders discussed strengthening Malaysia-India ties and expanding cooperation in strategic sectors.
He also raised the need to facilitate and accelerate Malaysian exports into the Indian market, saying this would create more opportunities for Malaysian companies to access India's growing market.
The focus on semiconductors is significant as both countries look to expand cooperation in strategic industries. Modi also highlighted critical minerals, clean energy, infrastructure and talent mobility, along with defence cooperation and two-way investments.
Earlier in the day, Ibrahim arrived at Bharat Mandapam to attend the official opening of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit. He was welcomed by Modi.
Malaysia is a partner country in the BRICS grouping. It is also a key partner country for India within the ASEAN grouping.